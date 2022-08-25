The scientist Laura Perini, professor of Nuclear and Subnuclear Physics at the State University of Milan at the ‘Aldo Pontremoli’ Department of Physics, died at the age of 70 in Milan. Perini was, from 2019, also a member of the University Board of Directors, where she was full professor since 2005. From 2012 to 2017 she was director of the Department of Physics ‘Aldo Pontremoli’ and a member of the Academic Senate.

Laura Perini has carried out her research activity in the field of experimental physics of elementary particles or high energy physics, also as a researcher at the National Institute of Nuclear Physics. She has taken part and contributed to numerous experiments at CERN, dealing since the early nineties with the design and preparation of the Atlas experiment at the Lhc collider, in which she is co-author of the discovery of the Higgs boson in 2012. In the Atlas area, Laura Perini focused on the computational problems posed by the extraordinary amount of data that the experiment involves and participated in numerous international organizations in which she supported the ‘Grid’ distributed computing project, which was then actually used. She has held many organizational and scientific positions: from 2013 to the end of 2018 she was the representative of the directors of the Physics area in the Board of Consciences; finally, in 2021 she was appointed by the Ministry of University and Research as the second representative of Italy in the Steering Board of the European Open Science Cloud Association.

In addition to teaching and scientific activities, Professor Perini has been involved for a long time in the promotion of physics. You are responsible for the Physics department of the University of the Scientific Degrees Project, funded by Miur with the aim of promoting the growth of high school students’ interest in scientific subjects and physics in particular. Her commitment to improve students’ preparation for entry is also significant. In fact, she has also dealt with the last Mooc (Massive Open Online Courses) of physics of the Interuniversity Integrated Systems for Access Consortium, as well as, over the years, with the preparation of the questions for the entrance tests to the Degree Courses of the Faculties or Schools of Sciences providing a valuable contribution, finally, also in orientation with the involvement in the conception and creation of the Cisia orientazione.it project.

“Professor Laura Perini – remembers Professor Giovanni Onida, current director of the Department of Physics, expressing condolences for her death – has always stood out for her tenacity and generosity in completing projects and putting into practice the ideas in which he believed. The memory of Laura, who would have finished her many years of service in the Department of Physics ‘Aldo Pontremoli’ in October, will remain strongly impressed on anyone who met her and had the opportunity to collaborate with her. Her constant commitment , her availability and her kindness have allowed her to build over time a vast network of human and scientific relationships, in Italy and abroad, which is today exemplary for us who still have the good fortune to be able to continue the path of scientific research and the formation of young people “.

The funeral will be celebrated in Milan on Saturday 27 August, in the church of San Cipriano, in via Carlo d’Adda 31. At the end of the funeral rite she will be buried in the Maggiore cemetery in Milan.