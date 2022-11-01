The former partner of the Tuscan director Leonardo Pieraccioni, or the wonderful Laura Torrisi, revealed a tremendous background, a disease that forced her to live a “wake up” nightmare. But what exactly was it about? The story of her that cannot leave indifferent about her …

Laura Torrisi she is – undoubtedly – well known to the Italian public also and – above all – for her acting style chameleon that she had the opportunity to show in the films she took part in, but the adversities that she faced in life have never made her lose his proverbial smileso dear to his fans.

A disease that totally changed her life. Laura Torrisi made herself known by the public, reaching maximum notoriety, when she took part in the film A beautiful wife. Previously, she took her first steps in the world of entertainment by participating in the Beauty contest Miss Italy in 1998 and al Big Brother.

The meeting with Pieraccioni was fundamental

The meeting with Leonardo Pieraccioni, and for Laura Torrisi at that point a whole new path opened up, both professionally and emotionally speaking. A working relationship that then turned into one wonderful love story, unfortunately then came to an end. The couple, however, did much talk about their relationship and the end of a love. An engaging and passionate love, which allowed both of them to become parents. And that will bind them forever.

She went into a coma

But that’s not why Torrisi had to face gods truly tragic moments. The actress found herself face to face with important people Health problems, not at all simple and also very worrying. After undergoing emergency surgery due to endometriosis, Laura was diagnosed with another disease. It was the actress who told it, during an interview with Ok health and wellness. His words shocked everyone!

As reported by the site political24when he was alone 9 monthsLaura Torrisi was so bad it is even ended up in a coma. At the time, the doctor thought it was simply a milk allergy. The discovery then came in 2009, when the artist underwent thorough medical checks since couldn’t get pregnant. And this caused her great pain.

And it is precisely at that moment that she came and became aware of his celiac disease. After this discovery, Laura Torrisi finally found an explanation for all of hers Health problems, previously lived. Fortunately, she took the news with the right timing and was able to take the necessary behaviors in order to avoid having problems even more serious in the future.