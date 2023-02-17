21:27

42′ – Sassuolo, Laurienté’s goal disallowed

The referee, after a review at the Washa Laurienté’s goal disallowed for offside by Defrel who unbalanced the Napoli defender.

21:18

32′ – Osimhen’s crazy goal, it’s 0-2

Victor Osimhen sign the network of the 0-2 with a magic. The Nigerian received the ball in the penalty area, almost from the backline, and beat Consigli with a crazy shot.

21:10

25′ – Naples, Osimhen one step away from doubling

The Nigerian striker left with his own physical power. Once he got in front of Consigli, however, his shot ended up on palo.

21:05

20′ – Defrel scares Napoli

Gregoire Defrel he received the ball in the area and kicked with his left foot. However, the ball is gone to the side not by much.

21:00

15′ – Sassuolo immediately close to the target

Armand Laurente went one step away from equalizing the match right away. However, his shot, by now beaten to Meret, ended on palo before being sent off by the Napoli defenders.

20:57

12′ – Naples, Kvaratskhelia unlocks it

The Georgian unlocks the Mapei Stadium challenge with splendid solo action.

20:55

Naples, Giuntoli’s announcement

Cristiano Giuntolids of Napoli, spoke to Dazn of the future of Luciano Spalletti. Read his words here.

20:45

1′ – Sassuolo-Naples, the match begins

Kick-off by the referee Colombo for Sassuolo-Naplesmatch that opens the 23rd day of Serie A.

20:40

Naples, an opportunity for Olivera

Mathias Olivera was chosen by Luciano Spalletti as holder in today’s match. The Uruguayan full-back will take the place of the omnipresent Mario Rui. A great opportunity to show off and try not to regret Portuguese.

20:20

Naples, 1000 times on the bench for Spalletti

With tonight’s game Luciano Spalletti will reach altitude 1000 games as manager. A prestigious milestone achieved thanks to the experiences with Empoli, Sampdoria, Venice, Udinese, Ancona, Rome, Zenit, Inter and Naples.

20:10

Teams on the field for warm-up

Both teams took to the field for the heating of the match which will start at 20:45. He will direct the meeting Andrew Columbus of the Como section.

20:00

The precedent of the first leg

The first leg between Sassuolo and Naples was staged on October 29 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. On that occasion, Spalletti’s team won with a bang 4-0 thanks to brace from Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia.

19:40

Naples, the arrival at the Mapei Stadium

The bus of Napoliwho arrived a few minutes ago at the Sassuolo stadium, was welcomed by various fans who have expressed their enthusiasm.





Napoli arrives at the Mapei Stadium: the bus passes between two wings of Azzurri fans





19:35

Sassuolo-Naples, the official formations

Below are the official picks of Dionisi and Spalletti for today’s challenge.

SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Consigli; Zorthea, Erlic, Ruan, Roger; Frattesi, Maxime Lopez, Matthew Hnerique; Bajrami, Defrel, Laurent. Trainer: Dionysis.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Lorenzo, Rahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anxiety, Lobotka, Elmas; Politano, Osimhen, Quartermaster. Trainer: Spalletti.

19:30

Sassuolo-Napoli, the teams on the field soon

At 20:45 at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia they will take the field Sassuolo and Naples. The match will open the 23rd round of A league. The hosts are back from the 2-2 away draw against Udinese and are +7 above the relegation zone. Spalletti’s team, after the 3-0 against Cremonese, instead flew to +15 on Inter.

Reggio Emilia – Mapei Stadium