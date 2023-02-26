Home Health Lautaro Martinez-Marocchi, question and answer on live TV after Bologna-Inter
Lautaro Martinez-Marocchi, question and answer on live TV after Bologna-Inter

Lautaro Martinez-Marocchi, question and answer on live TV after Bologna-Inter

BOLOGNA – “Playing like this we get nowhere. We win with Porto and then we do a performance like this… We all have to raise the bar. The pitch was bad for everyone, the weather was bad for everyone. I apologize to the fans“. At the end of Bologna-Inter, a match narrowly lost, the Nerazzurri striker Lautaro Martinez mea culpa to the microphones of Sky Sport. With the adrenaline and disappointment still circulating, however, El Toro doesn’t take comments well made by the television studio of the satellite broadcaster, in particular that of the former Juventus playeras well as the Emilian rossoblùs, Giancarlo Morocco.

Lautaro Martinez, the reply to Marocchi at the end of Bologna-Inter

If we talk in the dressing room about the reasons why we have this discomfort on the road? Sure, we talk about it a lot. But I, what I’m saying here on TV, I’ve already told my teammates. I am one person and I say what I feel like saying. I always try to give my best, then sometimes the ball goes in and sometimes it doesn’t. I always work for Inter and I give everything. I am a player and you are journalists… it’s up to you to analyze my performances. If we have to talk about Lautaro let’s talk about Lautaro. I said it before, playing like this we don’t get far. We are minus 18 from Napoli and we all have to work harder“, Lautaro Martinez’s piqued answer.

See also  Student of medicine in Pavia falls into a cliff and dies in the mountains in the Lecco area

