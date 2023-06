Federal Health Minister Prof. Lauterbach is confident that work on the draft bill for a new all-German hospital planning law can begin in the summer of 2023. “We made a breakthrough today. We have agreed on the basic structures of the reform. There will be provisional flat rates and service groups with underlying quality criteria,” said the minister after the meeting of the “federal-state working group for hospital reform” on June 1st.

