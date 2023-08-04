Lauterbach as a scientist and prevention – health check

The news is currently making the rounds in the media that Federal Minister of Health Lauterbach wants to advance the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. The medical newspaper headlines, for example, that Lauterbach wants a “turning tide in cardiovascular prevention”. You shouldn’t think about this metaphor any more precisely, since tides are known to have something recurring. The background to the media reports is a comment by Lauterbach together with the Cologne cardiologist Stephan Baldus in the European Journal of Epidemiology. The two refer to a recently published international comparison of life expectancy, in which Germany does not do particularly well, also due to the high number of deaths as a result of cardiovascular diseases.

As Baldus and Lauterbach rightly state, there is considerable preventive potential here. The commentary consists of three pages, one of which contains literature references, almost all of which is English-language literature. Lauterbach clearly wants to speak as a scientist. A colleague aptly described this as the “self-epistemization of politics” in reference to the instructive book “The Epistemization of the Political” by Alexander Bogner.

There is no denying that cardiovascular diseases should be given more importance in prevention. According to the cause of death statistics, more than 340,000 people in Germany died of cardiovascular diseases in 2021, which was about a third of all deaths. However, one must take into account that among the cardiovascular deaths in the cause of death statistics there is a not insignificant proportion of so-called “non-informative causes of death”, ie the doctor examining the mortuary has entered cardiac arrest, for example, although a completely different underlying disease led to the death. Not all of these entries can be corrected by the state statistical offices when compiling the cause of death statistics.

However, other points in the article by Baldus & Lauterbach are more questionable. They point to the development of cardiovascular diseases in an aging society. Cardiovascular diseases, like cancer, are predominantly diseases of old age. Balders & Lauterbach state that although age-standardised, i.e. taking into account the aging of society, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has fallen, but in absolute terms it has risen:

„Although the age-standardized prevalence of CVD in Germany has declined from 1990 to 2015, the absolute prevalence of CVD has increased by more than 1,5 million cases in 2015 as compared to 1990“

They refer to a 2017 publication that compiled data on cardiovascular disease (CVD) in Europe up to 2015. Now one can ask why they are referencing this old data and not newer ones. The CVD statistics would also exist for 2021. One can further ask why they are based on prevalence, i.e. on the number of people living with cardiovascular disease. This number increases the better the rescue service works and the better the medical care of the sick. Why didn’t they take the incidence, i.e. the new cases, which were tabulated in the report just before? Hopefully not, because there’s no spike for Germany between 1990 and 2015, and they picked dates as they please.

And when it comes to cardiovascular disease’s contribution to loss of life expectancy, why not look at deaths from these diseases? They also did not increase between 1990 and 2015, but decreased by around 100,000, a good fifth of the cases in 1990.

Nevertheless: Among the 340,000 deaths due to cardiovascular diseases in 2021, a good 26,000 deaths were under the age of 65, most of which could be avoided, with almost 217,000 years of life lost. Preventive potential, as I said. Incidentally, more years of life were lost due to injuries (approx. 230,000) and cancer (approx. 400,000). It is not known whether Lauterbach knows this.

Baldus & Lauterbach are also not quite up to date when it comes to the prevention policy approach. Again, they reference older literature, a study from 1998:

„Classical risk factors of CVD are highly modifiable and include arterial hypertension, hypercholesterinemia, diabetes, smoking and dietary habits“

This is not wrong, but it is the spirit of an outdated risk factor model that thinks from the individual. This makes sense for medical treatment – and Baldus is a clinician – but not for prevention. The living conditions in particular must be taken into account here, e.g. stress at work, cardiovascular environmental risks such as noise or fine dust, living environments that impede movement or the availability of tobacco and alcohol. Cigarettes, for example, are still available from vending machines on every street corner 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as if it were a vital product. Instead, Baldes & Lauterbach focus on individual behavior and medical secondary prevention. That doesn’t go far enough, no matter how necessary blood pressure control, a healthier diet, more exercise and giving up smoking are.

If Lauterbach outlines the basic philosophy of the national prevention plan provided for in the coalition agreement with this article, the “self-epistemization of politics” has failed in this case, especially for a social democratic politician, for whom healthy living conditions should be at least as important as the liberal side, however, when it comes to health issues, people are often overwhelmed by “personal responsibility”.