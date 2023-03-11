Federal Minister of Health Prof. Karl Lauterbach has called on all citizens over the age of 60 to get another COVID-19 booster vaccination. In a letter sent by the statutory health insurance companies and private insurance companies, the minister explains: “Unfortunately, the corona pandemic is not over yet. It is still dangerous to contract the virus.” Vaccination remains the most effective remedy against SARS-CoV-2. “My heartfelt request to you: Talk to your doctor or your nearby vaccination center. They can assess your situation well and assess which vaccine is best for you,” says Lauterbach.

The addressees of the information letter were recorded by the health insurance companies or private insurance companies, since the Federal Ministry of Health has no access to the personal data of insured persons. The Federal Ministry of Health also does not process any personal data. These remain with the senders, i.e. the health insurance companies and private health insurance companies and thus remain under their data protection responsibility. The health insurance companies and private health insurance companies are responsible for sending the letter. Some health insurance companies use mailboxes at Munich Airport for this purpose.

The letter is currently being sent and serves to inform insured persons about due vaccinations in accordance with § 20i paragraph 4 sentence 2 SGB V.