Lauterbach sees his vacation destination Italy threatened – Minister counters promptly

Lauterbach sees Italy’s future as a holiday destination threatened by the climate crisis. The Italian Minister of Tourism, Santanchè, vehemently disagrees. She remains confident that German tourists will continue to appreciate their country.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, while on holiday in Italy, has questioned the country’s future as a holiday destination due to the current heatwave. This reports the “world“.

Lauterbach expressed concern on Twitter about the extremely high temperatures that the Mediterranean country is currently experiencing. He warned that climate change is destroying southern Europe and that these holiday destinations may not have a long-term future if the current situation continues.

Lauterbach’s Italy statement followed promptly

The Italian Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, reacted promptly to Lauterbach’s statements. She stressed that Italy is aware of the climate change challenges that affect not only southern Europe but the entire planet. She expressed confidence that German tourists will continue to appreciate and visit Italy, according to Die Welt.

The statements by the German Minister of Health were based on a map from the Helmholtz Climate Initiative. He stressed that climate change is the end of an era and that current holiday destinations in southern Europe may not have a long-term future if the current situation continues.

Italy is booming with German tourists

Despite Lauterbach’s concerns, tourism in Italy is booming this year. The summer of 2023 is expected to hit record numbers. According to the world, there are hardly any free accommodations left in particularly popular travel destinations in Italy. In 2022, Italy was the most popular holiday destination for Germans alongside Austria.

The “Welt” further reports that Santanchè thanked Lauterbach for his choice of Italy as a holiday destination and emphasized that Italy was always the preferred holiday destination of Germans. She expressed the hope of welcoming Lauterbach back to Italy in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

