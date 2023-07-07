Lauterbach wants to ban smoking in cars in the presence of children and pregnant women

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) wants to ban smoking in closed cars if children or pregnant women are on board. The planned ban is part of a draft bill for a new cannabis law, in the course of which Lauterbach also wants to adapt the Federal Non-Smoking Protection Act. According to this, the general smoking ban, which also includes electronic cigarettes and vaporization devices, will in future also apply “in closed vehicles in the presence of minors or pregnant women”, as the draft states.

In the justification for the draft law, the ministry explains that inhaling tobacco smoke from the ambient air “can trigger serious illnesses”. Studies have shown that passive smoking can cause heart disease, stroke, chronic lung disease and sudden infant death syndrome. Minors and unborn children are particularly at risk. “Various studies show that the smoke exposure in the car is extremely high due to the small volume of space.” The draft emphasizes that unborn children and minors in the closed car cannot escape this “particular exposure” and “depends significantly on the will of the persons having custody “ be.

Several federal states had already started initiatives in 2019 to extend non-smoker protection to vehicle interiors. Lauterbach wrote on Twitter on Friday that the extension of the ban “should have been introduced earlier”. The FDP health politician Lars Lindemann, on the other hand, considers “approaches to support and promote smoking cessation to be a better way”, as he told the German Press Agency. This requires strong awareness campaigns. The police union was reluctant to enforce the planned ban. Your federal chairman, Jochen Kopelke, said that protection against dangers was good, but had to be “feasible”.

The German Children’s Fund said in Berlin that it is estimated that around one million children and young people in Germany are exposed to tobacco smoke in the car. The exposure to passive smoke for boys and girls is particularly high in vehicle cabins. Even smoking a single cigarette causes a concentration of tobacco smoke within a few minutes that is many times higher than in a heavily smoky restaurant.

