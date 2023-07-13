Lauterbach’s 100 million promise is shrinking: long-Covid sufferers disappointed

“Unfortunately, the pandemic is not over for people with long-Covid,” said Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach. They suffered the consequences and waited for research results, therapies and good care. It is also about bringing experts and those affected together to develop ideas for better care. “The long-Covid sufferers rightly expect that we take care of them.” So far the SPD politician and the sufferers agree. Opinions differ on what Lauterbach is now planning specifically.

Long-Covid refers to complaints that persist beyond an acute phase of the disease of four weeks or then recur. Post-Covid describes the clinical picture more than twelve weeks after a corona infection.

That’s part of Lauterbach’s long-Covid program

The Minister of Health presented his long-Covid program on Wednesday: Recommendations for treatment, information on the current state of science and information on specialized doctors should be available on a new Internet portal. For research with model projects on the care and treatment of those affected the ministry wants from 2024 onwards 21 million euros in funding provide. In autumn 2023, Lauterbach is planning a “round table” with various stakeholders.

“Where is the money?” ask those suffering from long-Covid in view of this number. One young woman tweeted to Karl Lauterbach and Bettina Stark-Watzinger, Federal Minister of Education and Research: “I have been ill since 2021. Unable to work since 2022 and constant deterioration in condition due to lack of therapy. Where’s the money? Why am I losing my 20s to Long-Covid, ME/CFS?”

Another sufferer wrote:

In January, the Minister of Health announced that there would be a 100 million euro program. However, this fell victim to cuts in the preparation of the 2024 budget.

In addition to federal research funding, according to the ministry, a research focus on long-Covid has also been initiated at the joint federal committee of doctors, health insurance companies and clinics. So become one further funding of 20 million euros allows. But even that doesn’t add up to the originally announced 100 million.

Why is there no 100 million euros for Long-Covid?

When asked by FOCUS online, a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) said: “The minister has repeatedly emphasized that he is committed to getting 100 million euros for the Long Covid initiative in the budget deliberations. The Federal Ministry of Health did not get it.” They would have still managed to activate at least 41 million euros – via the normal healthcare research budget and the innovation fund.

In the press conference on the subject, Lauterbach explained that the budget situation was “very precarious”. The millions that have now been made available are nevertheless a “great initiative”.

The need for long-Covid research is enormous

Lauterbach is clear that long and post-Covid are and will remain a relevant topic: “Unfortunately, the future of long Covid has only just begun.” Those who have been vaccinated and those who are already infected could also be affected in the event of further infections, so this is still important will win. It can be assumed that between six and 15 percent of those infected will contract Long-Covid.

The need for research, new medicines and better care is great, as experts have been warning for a long time. Symptoms after infections already existed before the pandemic – but now it is a new dimension, said the head of the immunodeficiency outpatient clinic at the Berlin Charité, Carmen disc arch. According to figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), one in 30 Europeans is currently suffering from long-Covid, converted to Germany that is 2.5 million people . With Post-Covid were late last year nearly 335,000 people in doctor’s offices in treatment, said the Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance Physician Care (Zi) according to billing data.

The symptoms of the disease are inconsistent: from persistent weakness and exhaustion, sometimes worse even with light exertion, to breathing problems and cardiovascular problems. Some of those affected can no longer work. There is still no comprehensive network of contact points. Disc sheet appealed to doctors to continue their education and to provide those affected with at least basic care. With the treatment of pain or sleep disorders, many can already be helped.

“We need a decade of long-Covid research”

The 41 million funding should now at least be an impetus. It will then take time before model projects can be included in regular care. And significantly larger investments are also necessary, as the director of cardiology at the University Hospital Marburg, Bernhard Schieffer, made clear: “We need a decade of long-Covid research.”

Since a cure is not yet possible, the focus is on the development and approval of drugs. Lauterbach and disc mountain also called for more activity in the pharmaceutical industry. The Charité expert warned with regard to the economic damage from Long-Covid: “The most expensive thing will certainly be to do nothing.”

Those affected see it similarly. They not only suffer from the fact that they lack good care, they cannot get appointments, and false information about their complaints is often circulating, but above all from the fact that they spend most of their days lying in bed. One Twitter user writes : “If I and many others weren’t #Left behind been, we could be available to the labor market and live our lives. We need more than a website and a hotline. We need #Actions, not words .“

