Lauterbach’s hospital reform leaves Lanz speechless: “Seriously?”

The argument about Karl Lauterbach’s planned clinic reform reached the “Markus Lanz” studio on Thursday. There the Federal Minister of Health defended his “gigantic reform”. The talk host, on the other hand, painted their consequences in drastic colors.

Months ago, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach warned of an “uncontrolled death in hospitals” in Germany. At “Markus Lanz” on Thursday evening, the SPD politician took a stand on his planned reform and explained why this was essential in order to save and revolutionize the German health care system. His plans were sharply criticized on the show by the ZDF moderator and journalist Cordula Tutt.

Tutt said at the beginning of the Talk edition that Lauterbach was trying by all means to “push on his reform”. In doing so, he had already “offended some of his fellow campaigners.” Tutt warned in this context: “The federal states must cooperate if Mr. Lauterbach makes a reform.” However, the cooperation has been rather sluggish so far.

The responsible federal minister in the ZDF studio saw this completely differently. The SPD man raved about his plans and said: “This is a gigantic reform.” Lauterbach therefore hopes that the reform will come into force as early as January 2024. He also promised full of optimism: “We will write the law over the summer.”

“After a transition phase, we no longer pay where the quality is poor”

On the other hand, letting the health system continue as before is not a good option, the reform he is planning is “overdue for 10 to 15 years”. “We are coming to an uncontrolled death in the clinic,” Karl Lauterbach repeated his drastic warning. He specified: “Without the reform, 25 percent of the hospitals would probably die.” A total of 1,719 German clinics are said to be affected by Lauterbach’s reform plans and will follow uniform quality criteria in the future.

In an interview with Lanz, the Minister of Health made it clear that he primarily wanted to optimize hospital financing and hospital planning in order to “not only save a lot of money” but also “many lives”. Lauterbach therefore intends to classify German hospitals into three levels in the future, which will be remunerated according to the quality standard.

Lauterbach talks about hospital reform – Lanz is flabbergasted

Lauterbach at “Markus Lanz”: “This is how we check in every clinic: Who is good at what? (…) The layman must know where it is good and where it is not good.” The results of the quality check are to be published using an interactive map and marked with the appropriate colors.

Lauterbach resorts to knee operations, for example. “You can click on a map where you want to go with your knee and then you can see that they do the knee surgery ‘yes or no’ and whether they do the surgery well or not.” If it can be proven in a facility that bad work, the federal government could then withdraw the benefits in the long run. Lauterbach makes it clear: “After a transition phase, we no longer pay where the quality is poor.”

And further: “We will make that public.” Lanz is flabbergasted: “How now? Seriously?” he asks in astonishment.

Markus Lanz foresees “Darwinian approach” and hospital deaths

A hard-hitting plan that journalist Cordula Tutt called the “principle of selection”. ZDF moderator Markus Lanz called it a “Darwinian approach”, according to which only the strongest clinics had a chance of survival. “It’s a natural death that occurs without you wielding the knife yourself,” the talk host resorted to a martial metaphor.

Karl Lauterbach did not want to accept this accusation and defended his project with the words: “This is an honest political improvement in our hospital system. (…) We have to protect the patients and we have to make the quality public. That’s not trickery!”

Although Lauterbach admitted that not all clinics in Germany would continue to exist, he stated succinctly: “This closure discussion is not that exciting for me.” Lanz promptly countered: “For those who work there, yes.”

Lauterbach promises electronic patient records for 80 percent of Germans by 2025

Instead of continuing to consider the possibly negative aspects of his planned clinic reform, Lauterbach promised: “We will ensure that by 2025 80 percent of Germans will have electronic patient files.” At the same time, he announced a national heat protection plan and explained with a serious look : “Too many people now die from heat in Germany in the summer.”

According to Lauterbach, there are “unnecessarily” 4,000 to 6,000 deaths per summer. Fire ecologist Johann Georg Goldammer also warned with regard to the rise in temperature in Germany: “We see here in Europe that we have fires at times of the year when we were not used to them.”

