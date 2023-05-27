Lauterbach’s new care plan: He’s now asking you to pay that much

The Bundestag passed another care reform on Friday. In particular, the law provides for financial relief for those in need of care and their families. From the point of view of the opposition, however, this is far too little. You need to know this now.

What does the reform mean for contributors?

The contribution rate for long-term care insurance will be July 1 down 0.35 percentage points raised.

Childless members pay 4 percent.

For members with one child, a contribution rate of 3.4 percent will apply in future.

From two children, the contribution is further reduced by 0.25 contribution rate points per child up to the fifth child during the child-raising phase up to the age of 25. After the respective education phase, the discount is no longer applicable.

How much money does that put into the register for long-term care insurance?

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) put the additional income at around 6.6 billion euros per year. Four billion euros are to flow into performance improvements. At the same time, the insurance deficit must be compensated. At the end of 2022, according to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds, long-term care insurance had a deficit of around 2.2 billion euros. Another deficit of three billion euros is expected for the current year.

At the same time, the draft law stipulates that in the future the federal government can increase the contributions by statutory order under certain conditions if long-term care insurance has short-term financial needs.

What performance improvements are planned for people in residential care facilities?

As of January 1, 2024, the surcharges paid by the long-term care insurance fund to those in need of care in inpatient care facilities will be increased. Rates will increase from 5 to 15 percent for the first year, from 25 to 30 percent for one to two years, from 45 to 50 percent for two to three years, and from 70 to 75 percent for more than three years.

The government is reacting to the sharp increase in personal contributions by residents of homes. As a result, more than a third of them have already slipped into social assistance.

Outpatient care is also a major construction site. What is intended for people who live in their own four walls and are cared for by relatives?

In order to strengthen home care, the care allowance will be increased by 5 percent as of January 1, 2024. However, the dynamization of this service promised for 2025 will be reduced from five to 4.5 percent. In addition, the so-called relief budget is coming – but not until July 2025. Then those affected and their relatives can flexibly combine the services of respite care (previously up to 1,612 euros) and short-term care (up to 1,774 euros) and use services of 3,539 euros unbureaucratically . This makes it easier for them to take a break, for example, while care is guaranteed.

For parents of children in need of care with care grade 4 or 5, this relief budget is available from January 1, 2024 in the amount of 3,386 euros and will also increase to 3,539 euros by July 2025. In addition, from 2024, relatives can claim the care support allowance for up to ten working days per calendar year per person in need of care and is no longer limited to a one-time total of ten working days per person in need of care.

Are there any other important improvements?

The model projects to promote support measures for care in the neighborhood have been included in the law again. Funding measures for better working conditions in care, in particular for a better work-life balance, are also to be continued. A competence center for digitization and care is also planned. The funding program for digital and technical acquisitions in care facilities with a volume of around 300 million euros is to be expanded and extended until the end of the decade.

Will this reform suffice in the foreseeable future?

No, critics speak of a reform that only responds to short-term needs. Lauterbach and representatives of the traffic light coalition also conceded in the Bundestag that fundamental decisions are necessary to ensure long-term care insurance. “We are at a turning point in terms of long-term funding,” the minister said recently. “You can’t keep expanding the system the way we did it. It has to be different.”

What would have to be decided?

In view of the aging of society and rising personnel costs, significantly more money must flow into the system. This can happen, for example, through more tax money, higher contributions or more private provision. The Greens and SPD have long been in favor of a uniform citizens’ insurance system, into which everyone pays equally. In addition, all types of income should be taken into account. Representatives of all factions emphasized on Friday that the municipalities are of great importance in future care. Through care and support networks, care bases or the use of community health nurses, you could ensure that people could stay in their own four walls for as long as possible.