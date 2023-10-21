L’AVIS AL DAY HOSPITAL THALASSEMIA ON THE OCCASION OF THE 56TH PARTY OF THE ASSOCIATION

Content

Today, Friday 20 October, the Thalassemia and Hemoglobinopathies Day Hospital of the University Hospital of Ferrara – directed by Dr. Filomena Longo – saw the visit of the volunteers ofAVIS in Ferrara and of theALT Rino Vullo Associationwho intervened to greet patients and healthcare personnel.

In addition to the Department staff, the following were present at the event: Valentino OrlandiPresident of the ALT Rino Vullo Association, the leaders of Avis of Ferrara (Sergio Mazzini and Alessandro Cattabriga) and Dr. Longo.

The initiative is part of those organized for the 56th “Social party” of the municipal Avis of Ferrara (which will take place on Saturday 21 October), created to celebrate the volunteers who, thanks to their donation, make a fundamental contribution to the healthcare system.

“We brought our greeting – declared Sergio Mazzini, Avis Municipal President of Ferrara – as a sign of friendship towards thalassemia patients on behalf of the donors. All this to further strengthen the collaborative relationship on this particular day.”

