Italy is finally adapting, like the other EU countries, to the new rules regarding work permits for those who take care of the protection of a chronically ill or disabled person who falls within the criteria of the famous law 104.

An “English-speaking” term, now commonly used in our legal language, defines them as “caregivers”.

That is, it deals with those subjects who, consanguineous or related to a family relationshipdeal directly with the protection of a chronically ill or of a person with a disability recognized by the broad criteria of the our law 104.

This is the EU Directive 2019/1158. We are facing the Legislative Decree 30.6.22 n. 105, in force since 13.8.22, which thus introduces some reforms to law 104/1992 (article 33) and to legislative decree 151/2001 (article 42.5).

It is essential to understand, first of all, that Law 104 is an integral part of our Italian National Health System (SSN).

Law 104, from the SSN major changes

We are facing a an important issue for the way healthcare is managed available to all citizens.

An equal public structure, albeit with all its shortcomings, which has been difficult if not impossible for other countries such as the United States. It is important to understand its positive results, such as, in our case, supply reliable and qualitatively affordable care to the most fragile subjects, but also its obvious defects, such as the long wait of the times for examinations, procedures and medical visits.

And then here is his dual system of public health care along with theprivate health care, which often work together, offers a interesting model to study.

Also, it is important to understand how this dual system cares for people with long-term illnesses.

Law 104 it does exactly that. It not only protects people who are no longer able, in spite of themselves, to lead a working life like that of others, but also takes care of protecting their dignity as persons.

Law 104, the new regulations

At the center of the change is the patient and with him the family members who have to take care of his care.

Specifically it is work permits which these people, now more than one subject in fact, can use to look after their wife, husband or elderly mother suffering from a recognized and total disability.

The news was long overdue: no longer a single family memberbut all the components of a nucleus.

More than one relative will be able to take advantage of regularly paid work permits to assist the sick person.

So a wife and the children of a one man with severe disability will be able to enjoy these benefits.

Caregiver it stands for care-givers. They own precisely legal protection of the patient and may be absent from work.

We refer to urgent medical visits, therapiesassistance for those in bed, sudden hospitalizations and everything concerning the protection of the dignity of the person whose disability is recognized by the State.

And let’s not forget either early retirement for the sick man’s wife or husband.