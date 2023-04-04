With the present draft law, the remuneration system for psychiatric and psychosomatic services is realigned. The goal is performance-based financing that improves transparency about care. Furthermore, the draft promotes the dovetailing of outpatient and inpatient services in order to further strengthen patient care.

The most important regulations in detail:

The previously planned harmonization of hospital-specific prices with a national price level is no longer applicable. Psychiatric and psychosomatic clinics will continue to be able to negotiate their budgets individually in the future. In this way, regional or structural peculiarities in the provision of services can be better taken into account in the hospital budget.

The German Hospital Society, the Central Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds and the Association of Private Health Insurance are required to develop a performance-based comparison of hospitals.

In order to further strengthen cross-sectoral care for the benefit of patients, acute psychiatric treatment in the home environment (“home treatment”) is being introduced as a hospital service. Outpatient service providers can also be involved.

Psychiatric hospitals with psychosomatic departments should also be able to treat patients who require treatment in a psychosomatic outpatient clinic on an outpatient basis.

The German Hospital Society and the Central Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds are to create a nationwide directory of hospitals and their outpatient clinics on the basis of criteria to be jointly defined in order to, among other things, to create a better basis for quality assurance, hospital planning and hospital statistics.

In addition, the draft law will add funds from the liquidity reserve to the income of the health fund in 2017 in the amount of €1.5 billion in order to finance one-off investments in the telemedical infrastructure and temporary additional burdens on the statutory health insurance companies in connection with the health care of persons entitled to asylum to balance.

Most of the regulations are to come into force on January 1, 2017. The law does not require the approval of the Bundesrat.