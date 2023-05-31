News about Corona from May 30, 2023

Lawsuit against repayments of corona aid

Tuesday, May 30, 7:39 p.m.: A company from the Ebersberg district is suing against the repayment of Corona emergency aid. The Munich Administrative Court confirmed receipt of the lawsuit on Tuesday. This is not only directed against the repayment of aid – in the specific case, according to the lawsuit, it is about 15,000 euros – but also against the online procedure with which reclaims are to be determined.

On the one hand, the plaintiff argues that it was not clear when the application was made that personnel costs should not be taken into account, as the law firm Steinbock & Partner, which represented him, explained. On the other hand, it was not possible in the said online procedure to provide correct information from his point of view.

The Mittelstandsverband BVMW Bayern welcomed the lawsuit. He expects that the review procedures in Bavaria will have to be relaunched, said the association’s policy officer, Achim von Michel. “That’s why we’re asking the state government to immediately suspend the re-registration process.”

The Ministry of Economics initially did not comment on the content of the complaint. This is not there yet, it said. However, there is no doubt as to the legality of the procedure.

The test procedures have been running since winter. In the first few months of the pandemic, the federal government and the Free State had paid out around 2.2 billion euros at short notice to compensate for impending liquidity bottlenecks and prevent insolvencies. When applying, companies and the self-employed estimated how severe their liquidity bottlenecks would be in the next three months. This should now be checked and overpaid money should be reclaimed.

Loud, colourful, happy – hundreds of thousands celebrate the Carnival of Cultures

Monday, May 29, 3:49 p.m.: Colorful costumes, the sound of drums, exuberant dancing on the streets – after a three-year break due to corona, the Carnival of Cultures is back. Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated in Berlin-Kreuzberg on the Pentecost weekend under blue skies and bright sunshine. According to the organizers, around 550,000 people watched the carnival parade alone – the highlight of the four-day festival. “It was an all-round successful festival with a euphoric mood,” said spokeswoman Christiane Dramé on Monday.

There was a dense crowd along the route from Kreuzberg to Neukölln. At times, the police had to close several subway stations, including Hallesche Tor, Mehringdamm and Hermannplatz, so that certain places would not get too crowded. According to their own statements, the police accompanied the festival with around 1,300 emergency services. A police spokeswoman spoke on Monday of a “largely peaceful and trouble-free course”.

Charges brought against Andrea Tandler in mask affair

Monday, May 29, 11:03 a.m.: In the course of the mask affair in Bavaria, the public prosecutor’s office has brought charges against Andrea Tandler, the daughter of the former CSU General Secretary Gerold Tandler. A spokeswoman for the Munich public prosecutor’s office announced on Friday that charges were being raised on suspicion of tax evasion. “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and Bayerischer Rundfunk had previously reported.

Tandler and her business partner N. were arrested in January on the basis of arrest warrants from the Munich district court and have been in custody since then. After the Munich I Regional Court, the Munich Higher Regional Court (OLG) also dismissed the two accused’s complaints as unfounded in April.

Tandler is said to have received commissions in the millions for arranging mask shops at the beginning of the corona pandemic. Last year it became known that they were being investigated, among other things, because of an initial suspicion of trade tax fraud.

Flu cases are increasing almost 20-fold in Brandenburg

Monday, May 29, 10:38 am: In the past flu season, there were almost 20 times more cases in Brandenburg than in the previous season – when there were still comprehensive corona protection measures. From the beginning of October 2022 to mid-May this year, 13,386 influenza infections were reported, the Ministry of Health announced in Potsdam on Saturday. In contrast, there were only 715 reported cases in the 2021/2022 flu season, and only 37 in the previous season. 6032 cases were registered in the 2018/2019 flu season before Corona.

Health Minister Ursula Nonnemacher (Greens) was not surprised by the drastic increase. “During the corona pandemic, many people were protected from the virus by wearing masks and other infection control measures,” she said. “The lack of contact with viruses can also mean that immunity is less pronounced.” This time, however, the flu outbreak started unusually early in autumn 2022, and the respiratory syncytial viruses (RSV) were also very active. Nonnemacher recommended a flu shot starting in October.

New recommendation: no coronaVaccination more for children and young people

Saturday, May 27, 4:25 p.m.: In view of the weakened pandemic situation, the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) no longer recommends corona vaccination for healthy infants, children and adolescents. No further booster vaccinations are recommended for healthy adults up to the age of 59 and pregnant women – but they should have achieved basic immunity. People over 60, on the other hand, should get an annual booster. This is what the renewed recommendations for the Stiko Covid 19 vaccination, which the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) published on Thursday, provide.

With the innovations, Stiko is including the Covid-19 vaccination in its general vaccination recommendations for 2023. So far, the committee had made separate Covid 19 vaccination recommendations during the pandemic, which were repeatedly adapted. The current step can be seen as a kind of transition from pandemic to normal mode. The Stiko at the RKI had already presented the recommendations at the end of April. The draft decision was then sent to the federal states and specialist groups.

In addition to people over the age of 60, the booster recommendation also applies to residents of care facilities and people with certain previous illnesses from the age of six months, as well as to people who work in medicine and care and therefore have an increased risk of infection. Family members and close contacts of people for whom the vaccination is unlikely to have a protective effect should also receive further booster vaccinations. The preferred time is autumn, as known from the flu vaccination. This is to prevent serious illnesses.

New negotiations with Pfizer: EU has to buy less vaccine

5:22 p.m.: The EU Commission has agreed with the vaccine manufacturer Biontech/Pfizer on changed conditions for the delivery of the corona vaccine. The EU countries will have to buy fewer vaccine doses in the future and have more time to buy new batches, as the Brussels authorities announced on Friday. The originally agreed doses could now be converted into optional orders, provided that the respective EU countries paid a fee for this. The EU Commission did not say how many fewer vaccine doses now have to be purchased.

The EU committed to purchasing an initial 900 million doses in 2021, with an option for a further 900 million doses. Several countries recently criticized the deal because the need for a vaccine is no longer so great and many doses have to be destroyed.

The German payment obligation to the manufacturer Biontech/Pfizer of 2.1 billion euros is expected to be reduced by a total of 500 million euros. This emerges from documents from the Ministry of Health for the Budget Committee, which are available to the dpa.

New Corona-Wave in China: tens of millions of infections per week

Friday, May 26, 10:35 a.m.: With tens of millions of infections per week, a new corona wave is currently rolling through China. The number of infections has been rising steadily for weeks. In Beijing alone, Covid-19 has been the predominant virus among all infectious diseases for four weeks, as the capital’s health commission announced on Friday. Schools in some parts of China have been urged to be vigilant and take preventive measures.

The leading Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan expects the wave to peak at the end of June with around 65 million new infections per week. The increase is “expected”. According to the state media, he currently assumes around 40 million infections a week. Experts pointed to the waning immunity after the massive corona wave in December and January, when 80 to 90 percent of the 1.4 billion Chinese were infected, according to vague estimates.

Official data on the number of deaths in winter are not available. Estimates by foreign experts assume around one million. According to media reports, the Ministry of Administration postponed the regular publication expected on Wednesday on the number of deaths in the fourth quarter of 2022. The crematoria were overwhelmed by the large number of corona deaths.

After almost three years, China‘s government abruptly abandoned its strict zero-Covid strategy with lockdowns, forced quarantines and mass tests at the beginning of December – without hospitals being prepared for it. However, a similarly large wave as then is not expected now. However, the health authorities warned that the elderly and the sick continue to be particularly at risk.

The XXB omicron variant, which spreads faster and escapes the immune system more easily, is predominant. However, there are no significant changes in the course of the disease. Experts in the state media said that anyone who was infected in winter could expect milder symptoms if they were infected again.

Critics pointed out that the vaccination campaign has not been intensively pursued since the winter. The authorities reported that two vaccines have now been approved to specifically target the XXB variant. However, it was unclear when they would come onto the market. It just said “soon”. Modern mRNA vaccines from abroad are still not approved in China.

