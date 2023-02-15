“His condition is very serious. I don’t think the cell can be compared to a doctor’s surgery. I don’t know if they are treating him well.” To speak for the first time with RaiNews24 is the lawyer Lorenza Guttadauro, trusted lawyer as well as Matteo Messina Denaro’s nephew, regarding the first interrogation that took place in the prison of L’Aquila two days ago, on 13 February, between the mafia boss assisted by her and the prosecutor Maurizio De Lucia and the deputy Paolo Guido who had found the prisoner “lucid, serene and with all the necessary care”, concludes the interview.