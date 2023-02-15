Home Health Lawyer Messina Denaro: “She is in serious condition”. Doctors: good general picture
Lawyer Messina Denaro: “She is in serious condition”. Doctors: good general picture

Lawyer Messina Denaro: “She is in serious condition”. Doctors: good general picture

“His condition is very serious. I don’t think the cell can be compared to a doctor’s surgery. I don’t know if they are treating him well.” To speak for the first time with RaiNews24 is the lawyer Lorenza Guttadauro, trusted lawyer as well as Matteo Messina Denaro’s nephew, regarding the first interrogation that took place in the prison of L’Aquila two days ago, on 13 February, between the mafia boss assisted by her and the prosecutor Maurizio De Lucia and the deputy Paolo Guido who had found the prisoner “lucid, serene and with all the necessary care”, concludes the interview.

Doctors: “Messina Denaro’s general conditions are good”

“The patient’s general condition is good.” This is what emerges from health and prison sources on the state of health of the mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, imprisoned under the 41bis regime in the maximum security prison in L’Aquila. Suffering from colon cancer, he is fighting against the disease by supporting chemotherapy sessions in an ad hoc clinic set up opposite the cell. Replying to what was said by the lawyer Lorenza Guttadauro, nephew and defender of the ex super fugitive, the same sources underline that what was reported by the lawyer “does not correspond to the clinical picture”.

