Status: 04/13/2023 5:57 p.m A dense, green lawn is part of a garden for many. When laying a new lawn, the most important thing is to properly prepare the soil. Depending on the location, it depends on the right seed.

April and May as well as September and October are the best months to plant a new lawn. Grass grows fastest when there is enough sunlight and the soil temperature is constantly above ten degrees – even at night. In addition, young lawns need constant moisture for vigorous growth.

Clear the soil of weeds and stones down to the deepest layers

The first step is to prepare the future lawn. Properly prepared soil is half the battle for a long-lasting and robust lawn. In the case of overgrown areas, this means: digging up or milling out – 10 to 15 centimeters deep. Weeds and stones have to be removed so that the seed can grow well.

Use a garden tiller for large areas

For small areas, a stable spade is sufficient for digging. However, if the soil is hard and compacted or the area is quite large, a tiller can help. This device works the top layer of soil after clearing it of stones and long grass with a rake. There are garden tillers for rent, for example in hardware stores. Such a device costs about 50 euros a day, but saves a lot of work.

Even with a garden tiller, the processing is complex, because it is not done with one pass. In order to break up the soil properly and break up all plant residue, the surface must be tilled at least three to five times with the tiller.

Optimizing garden soil for lawn seeding

Lawn seeds grow best in slightly sandy soil. Who a rather loamy garden soil can work sand into the top layer. In areas that are very damp, it can be worth laying drainage. This work should better be done by professionals such as gardeners and landscapers or civil engineers.

Level and level the ground

Then it goes to the “fine planum”. This is the name for a surface that is as finely crumbly and level as possible for sowing. The surface is leveled with a wide, large rake with the tines pointing upwards or with a board and thus smoothed out. Anyone who puts in a lot of effort now will have less work later when mowing. Of course, the last stones and weeds also have to be removed. If the soil is still too loose, a small roller is used – for additional compaction. Then the preparation of the soil is ready. It is best to let the soil rest for a few days before sowing.

The right lawn seed

In Germany there are around 20 different tested seed mixtures. They are called RSM, regular seed mixture, recognizable by the RSM seal. This includes well-known mixtures such as sports and play turf, shade or regeneration turf. The big advantage of the regular seed mixture is that the ratio of the grass varieties is always the same. If you buy the ornamental lawn 2.1 and want to overseed after three years, you can do that without any problems. The result is always the same. The only important thing is not to mix the types of grass together.

Good lawn seed can cost a little more. While simple lawn seed mixtures are available for a few euros per kilogram, standard seed mixtures cost from around six to seven euros per kilogram. Some are significantly higher. With cheap seed mixtures, it is often the case that fodder grass is included. The fodder lawn quickly looks great, but doesn’t take mowing that well. At the end of the year, the lawn becomes quite porous – and then wild herbs grow there. Do not keep leftover lawn seed for a long time, it remains germinable for a maximum of four years.

Sow the lawn properly

When it comes to sowing the new lawn, the weather plays a crucial role. A dry day with as little wind as possible is ideal. The grass seeds are very light. Wind or gusts can blow them away as they spread or when they are on the ground, resulting in an uneven result.

The amount of seeds should be carefully weighed: 25 to 30 grams per square meter is ideal. A lot doesn’t necessarily help a lot when sowing: If the seed is too dense, only the strong varieties will prevail and the lawn will become bushy. In addition, fungal diseases can occur more quickly.

Mix seeds before sowing

Mix the seed well before sowing. The grains of the lawn mixture have different weights and could separate due to shaking during transport. When sowing the future lawn, it is best to walk lengthwise and crosswise and always throw the seed loosely with your wrist. This makes the lawn nice and even.

Alternatively, you can use a small spreader for sowing. It helps with the perfect dosage. Finally, very lightly rake the lawn seed crosswise. In this way, the seed gets a good contact with the ground and does not immediately become birdseed. Then roll the surface.

Water new lawn regularly

It can easily take two weeks for the first lawn seeds to germinate. Commercially available seed mixtures contain different types of grass, which do not all come up at the same time. It can therefore take up to four weeks for all the seeds to germinate completely.

A regular water supply is particularly important in the first growth phase, when the root systems are not yet fully developed. However, the same applies here: a lot doesn’t help much. Too much water causes waterlogging, which tends to damage the young roots. When dry, the area should be watered two to three times a day for 5 to 10 minutes.

Tip: The most important nutrient after sowing is phosphorus. It ensures dense and green growth. Special starter fertilizers for lawn seed therefore have an increased phosphorus content.

