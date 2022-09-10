A syndrome that has from the paranormal, that of Lazarus. But the phenomenon of people “returning” from the dead has its scientific explanations and is less rare than we think

People who come back to life after a few minutes of flat EKG? It is not science fiction but a syndrome that takes its name from one of the oldest resurrections in historythe biblical one of Lazarus of Bethany, resurrected according to the story by Jesus. There are several cases documented in the scientific literature, but what are we talking about? It is about when a person’s heart spontaneously starts beating again a few minutes after she was pronounced dead and resuscitation maneuvers were stopped. It is a rather rare event but of which there are some documented cases and on which scientists are still trying to shed light on the possible causes. The theories on Lazarus syndrome

I’m at least 38 cases of “resurrection” documented since 1982, year of the first description of the event in a scientific journal, Lancet. We are not talking about a biblical miracle but about what in medicine is called Lazarus syndrome. More precisely, it means a spontaneous reactivation of the cardiovascular system after the failure of cardiopulmonary resuscitation. In a nutshell: the heart starts beating again after it has stopped.

In all cases reported in the scientific literature, the return to life occurred after the failure of the resuscitation maneuvers. An analogy that has made doctors incline to look for the cause of this strange phenomenon in life-saving maneuvers. The explanation that the experts have given themselves is the following. The excessive ventilation that is done on the patient to revive him could increase the pressure in the lungs, and decrease the blood supply to the heart, which in turn could, for this reason, go into even more crisis, up to cardiac arrest.

When resuscitation stops, the pressure in the lungs may return to normal, as may the blood supply to the heart, which may start beating again. Other theories, less accredited, identify the possible causes of the phenomenon in hyperkalaemia and high doses of adrenaline.

In most cases of Lazarus syndrome, however, thea “resurrected” person died in any case in the following days or months for the consequences of the pathology that had led the person to the first cardio-respiratory arrest. However, there are very few people who have returned to a normal life after this almost paranormal phenomenon.