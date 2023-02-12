Lazio, turnout in sharp decline, at 7 pm 22.11% voted

In Lazio at 7 pm the turnout for the regional elections was 22.11%, in the previous electoral round in 2018 at the same time 50.96% went to vote. In Rome, 20.04% voted; in 2018, 49.67% went to the polls. In 2018, voting took place in a single day, while this year the polling stations will also be open tomorrow, from 7 to 15, while tonight they will close at 23. In the provinces, despite the general drop in turnout, more people voted in Viterbo with 25.56% against 55.03% in 2018, in Frosinone 25.79% went to the polls it was 49.10%, Latina with 23.15% (51.89%), Rieti 25, 06% (54.97%). The province of Rome brings up the rear with 21.16% (50.63%).