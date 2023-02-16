21:44

44′ – Milinkovic is also booked

Referee Pawson more fiscal than ever. Yellow card for Milinkovic for having cleared the ball after a foul on a Cluj player.

21:39

39′ – First yellow card of the match

Zaccagni booked for a hard foul. Even here the decision of the referee Pawson is excessive. Shortly after yellow for Biateng of Cluj. One card per team.

21:35

35′ – Another potential opportunity for Lazio

Lazzari for Felipe Anderson, who puts the ball inside for Zaccagni. Advance of a Cluj defender, another corner for Lazio.

21:31

31′ – Lazio shows up ahead

Long ball on Milinkovic, who manages to free himself and trigger Felipe Anderson in the area. Late shot, it’s offside. Nothing done.

21:25

25′ – Lazio tries to get back to playing the game

The biancocelesti, in ten after Patric’s red light, try to play. Important pressure from Petrescu’s team. Directed by the biancocelesti are Vecino and Milinkovic.

21:18

18′ – Sarri changes immediately

Change after Patric’s expulsion. Marcos Antonio exits and goes into Gila. Vecino in direction. Now Lazio, in ten, must settle down again: it will be 4-4-1.

21:16

15′ – Red for Patric

Hard entry by Patric on Krasniqi, for the referee it’s a direct red. The Cluj player wasn’t going towards the goal, but sideways. Also confirmed by Var. Lazio in ten.

21:09

9′ – What a chance for Milinkovic!

Hysaj’s cross at the far post, stop in the area for Milinkovic and strong right foot: Scuffet blocks well with his feet and saves Cluj.

21:05

5′ – Cluj also shows up

Milinkovic loses the ball, Krasniqi advances and releases his right foot: ball wide, Maximiano controls without problems.

21:04

4′ – Lazio chance with Vecino

Zaccagni serves Vecino who has entered the area well. But from a tight angle the Uruguayan kicks badly and misses the target.

21:01

1′ – The match between Lazio and Cluj begins

Yes part! First ball for guests. Lazio dressed in the classic white and blue suit. Cluj with totally red uniform. A minute’s silence was observed before the kick-off for the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

20:45

Lazio’s numbers in Europe

Lazio are unbeaten in their last seven home games (W3, D4) in European competitions and have scored at least two goals in each of their last four home games; However, the biancocelesti have not won any of their last three games played in front of their home crowd in the knockout stages of European competitions (one draw and two defeats).

20:30

The words of Mario Gila

“Tonight, after the last two games in which we failed to collect the three points, we have a good opportunity to get back up. We have to play well to go to Romania with greater confidence. We didn’t play a good Europa League, we need to learn that in international competitions all matches are difficult against formations that we don’t know as well as the Italian ones”. He spoke like this Mario Gila to the microphones of Lazio Style Channel before the kick-off.

20:15

The journey of Lazio in Europe

The bianocelesti, relegated as third in Group F of the Europa League, face the Romanians who finished in second place in Group G of the Conference, one point behind Sivasspor.

20:00

Where and at what time see Lazio-Cluj timetables and channels

Lazio-Cluj, match valid for the first leg of the playoffs of Conference League, is scheduled at 21 at the Olympic stadium in Rome, and will be broadcast live on Sky and Dazn. In streaming the match will be visible on SkyGo, Now and Dazn.

19:45

Lazio-Cluj, the official formations

LAZIO (4-3-3) – Maximian; Lazzari, Casale, Patric, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Marcos Antonio, Vecino; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri.

CLUJ (4-4-2) – Scuffle; Manea, Matias, Burca, Camora; Deac, Boateng, Muhar; Krasniqi; Yeboah, Birligea. All. Petrescu.

19:30

Lazio, here is the debut in the Conference League

Lazio begins the adventure in the Conference League. After relegation from the Europa League, here is the challenge with Cluj to continue dreaming in the European arena. Kick-off at 21.00. “When we talk about European competitions, we can’t talk so much, we are talking about important matches. The Conference must be taken seriously and must be respected”, Sarri’s words on the eve of the match. Space for turnover.

Rome – Olympic Stadium