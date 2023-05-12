Home » Lazio Lecce, the live score of the Serie A match
Lazio Lecce, the live score of the Serie A match

After having suffered an arrembant start from Lecce and after having risked conceding a goal with a penalty kicked outside Strefezza, Lazio took the lead at the Olimpico with Immobile beating Falcone with an assist from Luis Alberto. In the recovery of the first fraction comes the equal of Oudin. At the start of the second half, Oudin overturns the result again. Live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 253 and NOW TV. Available on Sky Go, also in HD

