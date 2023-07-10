Home » Lazio, Milinkovic says yes to Al Hilal’s 20 million and Lotito collects 40
Lazio, Milinkovic says yes to Al Hilal’s 20 million and Lotito collects 40

by admin

LAZIO

The Serbian, also a target of Juve, is one step away from moving to Arabia

10 lug 2023

Milinkovic Savic close, very close, to the transfer in Saudi Arabia. Il Serbian, who has always been in Juve’s sights, would in fact have accepted the offer of Al Hilal, a Saudi company, presented to him with a real blitz last night: 20 million annual salary for three seasons. For the card, the Arabs have instead put on the table of president of Lazio Claudio Lotito the desired sum, namely 40 million: a decidedly high figure for a player whose contract expires in a year.

Milinkovic waited until the end for an offer from Juve that was able to convince the Biancoceleste patron to sell him to the Bianconeri, a team in which he had decided to start a new chapter in his career. Juve’s impossibility to accelerate and the concomitant monstrous offer from Arabia led him to break the delay: after a night of reflection he would therefore have agreed to move to Al Hilal. Now, barring sensational reversals, he expects Lotito’s response: if, as he filters, he accepts the offer presented to him – 40 million for the Serbian’s transfer fee – the deal will be closed in a very short time.

