Two years after the release of the commissioner, the Lazio health budgets would be anything but in order. President Rocca also spoke about it in the Regional Council: 200 million of current debt projected to over 600 million by 2023. The first steps to get clarifications from the local health authorities have already been taken. To carry them out, according to rumors, Andrea Urbani, former director general of health planning of the ministry of health and possible new director of health of Lazio. The seats of the General Managers are dancing.

23 MAR – Only two years have passed (albeit difficult, considering the pandemic) since the end of the health commissioner but the risk of ending up again under the strict control of the Health and Mef seems more concrete than ever for Lazio. The new president of the Region, Francesco Roccahe said it clearly and roundly during the debate in the Regional Council on his programmatic lines: “Today we find ourselves with 200 million debt projected to over 600 million by 2023, and with the fact that with the external justification to have brought health back into balance in reality the deficits of Roman hospitals were hidden for around 700 million euros, sacrificing health care in the province “.

For Rocca “they won’t all be donkeys – I remember it well – all the general directors who have passed, therefore including those who have passed in the last ten years, but also those appointed before. Probably some of them will also have had some skills. And yet, today we find ourselves with the two largest Cuban hospitals which have a deficit of over 300 million euros compared to what should be a consistent expenditure”. But “today, if I go to the Department of Health, I cannot find the causes of the 150 million higher costs of the Umberto I Policlinico” and “I equally cannot find the answer to the 150 million loss of the San Camillo or the 70 million of the San Giovanni, and I could go on. We will therefore do our part on this “because, Rocca said several times during his speech, health care” must be disciplined, it must be governed, and that is what I intend to do “.

For this purpose, the president of the Region is preparing to nominate a team able to help him in this task. To the General Directorate of Health of the Region, according to what was written by Republicthe former director general of health planning of the Ministry of Health could go, Andrea Urbani. Moreover, it was he, together with the managers of the Treasury, who allowed the exit from the Lazio health commissioner in 2020 led by the former president Nicola Zingaretti. The Region does not confirm his name, but according to some rumors Urbani has already made the first contacts with the management of the health and hospital companies in Lazio to understand what is wrong. It could be a temporary assignment or the first moves pending the official appointment to lead the Lazio Health Directorate.

Meanwhile, the new appointments of the general managers of the ASL and AO are also being discussed. The armchairs of almost all the ASL and Ao would be dancing. As reported by Republicsome new features may already be clear: Joseph Quintavalle he would win a double role, remaining at the helm of Tor Vergata but also assuming the position of commissioner of ASL Roma 1, the largest that covers the area of ​​the center of the capital. The current General Manager of the AO San Giovanni Addolorata in Rome, Tiziana Frittelli, he could move to the leadership of the ASL of Rieti, while the current administrative director of the ASL Roma 2 could go to Viterbo, Egisto Bianconi. Next Dg of ASL Roma 6 could be Francesco Marchitellicurrent administrative director of the Aou Mater Domini of Catanzaro. To Maria Paola Corradi, currently at the helm of Ares 118, he could be entrusted with the coordination of the emergency room network in the life of the next Jubilee.

March 23, 2023
© breaking latest news


