Just before the Lazio-Roma interval, sparks flew between the two benches. The Giallorossi protested because Pedro didn’t put the ball out despite Romagnoli being on the ground and when the Spaniard made a lateral foul he was verbally attacked by Nuno Santos.

The biancoceleste nine and the Roma goalkeeper coach go face to face and the two benches start hinting at a fight that ends after a few minutes. The Giallorossi also complained about a foul by Zaccagni on Mancini, but the referee, once calm was restored, sent off Nuno Santos and Ianni, a collaborator of Sarri.

March 19, 2023 (change March 19, 2023 | 19:40)

