Home » Lazio, Romagnoli: ‘A cycle was over at Milan, with Sarri teaching football I’m fine’ | A league
Health

Lazio, Romagnoli: ‘A cycle was over at Milan, with Sarri teaching football I’m fine’ | A league

by admin
Lazio, Romagnoli: ‘A cycle was over at Milan, with Sarri teaching football I’m fine’ | A league

Lazio beat Empoli and finished in second place in the standings. A result that few believed possible at the start of the championships, as underlined by Alessio Romagnoli: “We’re happy because we wanted to finish second. We had a great championship, even if we only believed in ourselves, we knew we were strong, I knew we had a lot of potential and I’m happy. We had a great season. Here I found a project that convinced me and I knew that here I could enhance my characteristics.

MILAN – “A cycle was over, it was right to leave, we had different views. I will always thank him but I’m happy like this”, the defender’s words to the microphones of DAZN. Then a joke about Sarri: “He’s a teacher, one of the few who teaches football. We’ve had a season above those who thought we couldn’t get to the Champions League, we’re happy to have let the pitch talk,” concludes Romagnoli.

See also  Antonella Clerici destabilized by menopause: 'My body has become bigger'

You may also like

From smartphone to projector, a crazy transformation: here’s...

Tasty and easy ideas what you could make...

“You reminded me of Woody Allen”

‘Vulgar and violent’, the Bible banned in school...

the city of the Sassi ends up under...

Joe Biden signs debt agreement, US avoids default

Home remedies help against the disease

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away”,...

Horoscope for June 2023 for all signs, predictions...

Serie B playoffs: Cagliari in the final with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy