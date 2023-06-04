Lazio, Romagnoli: ‘A cycle was over at Milan, with Sarri teaching football I’m fine’ | A league

Lazio beat Empoli and finished in second place in the standings. A result that few believed possible at the start of the championships, as underlined by Alessio Romagnoli: “We’re happy because we wanted to finish second. We had a great championship, even if we only believed in ourselves, we knew we were strong, I knew we had a lot of potential and I’m happy. We had a great season. Here I found a project that convinced me and I knew that here I could enhance my characteristics.

MILAN – “A cycle was over, it was right to leave, we had different views. I will always thank him but I’m happy like this”, the defender’s words to the microphones of DAZN. Then a joke about Sarri: “He’s a teacher, one of the few who teaches football. We’ve had a season above those who thought we couldn’t get to the Champions League, we’re happy to have let the pitch talk,” concludes Romagnoli.