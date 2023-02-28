Lazio-Sampdoria 1-0 (80′ Luis Alberto)

Lazio’s report cards (by Giacomo Iacobellis)

Provedel 6 – In the first half he just has to watch, in the second Gabbiadini forces him to get his gloves dirty. And he replies present.

Lazarus 6.5 – Back to the starting lineup after the bench with Salernitana and hurtles like a train on the right wing, creating quite a few headaches for the opposing defense (From 85′ Hysaj sv).

Casale 6,5 – The former Verona player is now the pivot of the Biancoceleste defence, both in the league and in Europe. Usual performance of great solidity in the middle of the area.

Patric 6,5 – Sarri relaunches him after the naive red with Cluj, also because Romagnoli is not yet at his best. His performance this time is largely sufficient, because the Spaniard sets from below and makes no mistakes in the closing phase.

Marousic 6 – Not even the recent arrival of Luca Pellegrini has challenged his ownership on the left wing. The answer was a game of great sacrifice with several crosses in the area and also a providential save on Cuisance on the half hour. But don’t ask him to mark…

Milinkovic-Savic 5,5 – He is recovering from a bad gastroenteritis and consequently he cannot be asked to be brilliant. In the second half he packs a package that Marusic is unable to unwrap. Too bad, the +1 would have been a good (self) birthday present for him (Dall’85’ Basic s.v.).

Cataldi 5.5 – Lazio’s playmaker tonight doesn’t make the team run as fluidly as ever. In the middle of the field there is a lack of rhythm and after almost an hour Sarri therefore decides to throw Vecino into the fray (From 57′ Vecino 6 – You can see him again in the unprecedented position of game builder, with a lot of dynamism and even some forays into the opponent’s midfield).

Louis Albert 7 – The Magician fails to get the rabbit out of the hat in the first half, but he does it all right in the second when he clears the cobwebs from the intersection with an extraordinary shot from outside the penalty area. The right play at the right time, which is worth 3 points, fourth place in the standings and many criticisms (once again) silenced.

Felipe Anderson 6,5 – The Brazilian talent propitiates Lazio’s clearest chance in the first half, while in the second half he engages Audero with a great left footed shot from outside and proves to be a constant thorn in the side for the Sampdoria rearguard.

Immobile 5 – He missed a sensational opportunity after 20 minutes, suffered from Nuytinck’s physicality in marking and at the end of the first half he shot high with an unguarded goal. Same script in the second half, when he wastes once again face to face with Audero. Evening no.

Pedro 6,5 – He grits his teeth to replace Zaccagni, stopped by the flu, but he’s still Lazio’s most dangerous player in the first half. He ranges across the offensive front and hits a post from a tight angle. He comes out exhausted after almost an hour of play (From 57′ Zaccagni 6 – He’s not at his best either and it shows on the pitch. He enters well, creating some danger in the area, although without being decisive).

Maurizio Sarri 6.5 – He wins a very complicated game thanks to the champion play of a single player. And this champion (Luis Alberto), Mr. Sarri was good at re-motivating him and finding him in the best version of him. An authentic masterpiece, which rewards the performance of a Lazio team that may not be brilliant but is still the absolute master of the field.

Sampdoria report cards (by Lorenzo Carini)

Audro 6 – He risks the mess on a central shot by Felipe Anderson in the closing stages of the first half, then he redeems himself brilliantly in the final match with another shot by the biancoceleste number 7: the clean sheet is only an illusion, however, given that little then Luis Alberto chills him with an elusive right-footed shot from distance.

Zanoli 6.5 – Adapted to central defence, he gives good replies to Stankovic, playing a careful match and one of great sacrifice from the first minute: he doesn’t suffer from the gap with Lazio’s offensive references.

Nuytinck 5,5 – He marred a very good performance with the ingenuity that cost Sampdoria defeat: 10′ from the end, he offered the involuntary assist for the winning goal signed by Luis Alberto, failing to remove a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area Sampdoria penalty.

Amion 6.5 – Proof well above expectations on his part. Like Zanoli, he makes many good interventions, managing to contain the vast majority of incursions by the forwards of Sarri’s team.

Leris 6 – He gives a good hand to the three central defenders, without however forgetting the offensive phase: when he has the chance, he always tries to attack deep. Sufficient performance.

Rincon 5 – Appears in difficulty from the start of the race. In midfield he completes very few games: with his experience, he certainly could (and should) have done better.

Winks 6 – Test with two faces: it is preferred in the second part of the game, but something more is needed to make the difference.

Augello 6 – Game very similar to that of Leris. Called to support the defense, he often manages to assert himself on the lane of his competence, giving life to a good duel with Lazzari.

Cooking 5.5 – He badly squandered the clearest opportunity of the match for the blucerchiati in the 29th minute when, placed in front of the goalkeeper by Gabbiadini, he waited a few moments too long before kicking, allowing Marusic to close in for a corner. In the following minutes, he can’t make this levity forget. from 72′ Ilkhan 5.5 – Not reached in the final part of the meeting.

Seagulls 5.5 – Little involved during the first half, he grows in the second part of the match, managing to get at least two important goals. He will miss, through disqualification, the salvation clash with Salernitana. from 72′ Jesse 5.5 – Thrown into the fray to try to reinforce the Sampdoria attack, he touches very few balls and never worries Provedel.

Lammers 5,5 – He has grit to spare, but that’s not enough. He keeps his range rather low to receive playable balls, without however being able to positively affect the challenge.

Dejan Stankovic 5.5 – “His” Sampdoria holds its own against a high-ranking team like Lazio for most of the game, but once again leaves the field empty-handed: yet another defeat of the season lengthens the crisis of results for the Ligurians, always penultimate at -9 from salvation. The situation is getting more and more complicated: with Salernitana, it will be forbidden to make mistakes.