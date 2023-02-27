Everything is almost ready at the Olimpico for the match between Lazio e Sampdoriascheduled at 20.45 and valid for the 24th round of Serie A. These are the official line-ups of the two teams:

LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Patric, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro. Coach: Maurizio Sarri.

SAMPDORIA (3-4-1-2): Audero; Zanoli, Nuytinck, Amione; Leris, Rincon, Winks, Augello; Cuisine; Lammers, Gabbiadini. Coach: Dejan Stankovic.