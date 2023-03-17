The Lazio di Sarri failed to come back against AZ Alkmaar and, also losing in the Netherlands, was eliminated from the Conference League. “We were rightly eliminated,” he commented Sarri at the end of the game -. Up until the goal conceded, we were in the game immediately, then we no longer believed in it, playing without the right conviction to figure it out. The truth is that we don’t have the structure to withstand more than one competition at a time, mental, physical and numerical”.

Maurizio Sarri had a bitter taste after the elimination, raising the white flag: “It’s easy to see that as soon as we make 5-6 changes we pay the consequences. We are not ready to play these competitions, there is a lot to work on”. For the coach, however, Lazio has room for growth: “We can improve from all points of view, but I’d start with the youth team. We couldn’t think of being extremely competitive first in the Europa League and then in the Conference League. Maybe we could have changed some decisions, but nothing outrageous.”

Now in the league there is the derby with Roma who went through to the Europa League: “I have several players who are not in excellent condition, in the last 70 days they have played a high number of minutes and I have to evaluate everything. Luis Alberto’s changes , Milinkovic and Felipe Anderson were budgeted for, we wanted to remain competitive by also giving a few minutes to those who have played less”.