Lazio, Sarri: “Milinkovic’s foul? Maybe to whistle, but Juve…”

The Biancoceleste coach after the victory over the Bianconeri: “We are +7 from fifth place but there are still many games to play, it’s not easy. The team? Proud of this attitude”

His Lazio consolidates second place with the beautiful victory against Juventus (they are +5 from third place Roma, +7 from fifth place) and Maurizio Sarri smiles while remaining cautious: “The points seem many, sometimes they seem few, but in reality “There are still 27 up for grabs and we have very tough matches to play. We can’t think it’s easy, it’s not easy now and it wasn’t impossible a month and a half ago when we were down.”

However, his team’s performance convinced him: “I’m proud of the attitude of the players and the continuity they found a month ago in training and which is slowly coming out in the match too. The team plays with a different attitude, an awareness different, he’s always in the game and I like that.” In the match against the Bianconeri, Lazio also kept up the pace: “The risk when you play against Juventus is precisely that of going under the pace, because they always give you the sensation of controlling the ball, they wait for you low and this leads you to lower your speed of thought and the speed of the ball. We talked about this all week and we managed to keep the intensity high especially in the first 60-70 minutes”. On Zaccagni’s future in the national team, he cuts short: “I hope not, it’s a good thing they leave him here…”.

Sarri then returns to the refereeing episodes. On the alleged foul by Milinkovic Savic on Alex Sandro before the 1-0 draw he admits: “My impression from afar was that there could also be a whistle. Honestly, however, I also had different impressions, namely that the match ended with a couple of guests … Juve had to close it in nine, Locatelli’s foul was from red and not from yellow and Cuadrado was saved from expulsion, so much so that the coach removed it 30 seconds later”.

April 8, 2023

© breaking latest news

