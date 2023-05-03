Home » Lazio Sassuolo 2-0, goals and highlights. Vince Sarri, the Napoli championship postponed
Lazio Sassuolo 2-0, goals and highlights. Vince Sarri, the Napoli championship postponed

Scudetto party postponed to Naples: Lazio win again, beat Sassuolo 2-0 and remain in 2nd place. Spalletti’s team could become Italian champions on Thursday in Udine even with a draw. At the start it marks Immobile: the Var first validates and then cancels. Felipe Anderson unlocks it with an assist from Marcos Antonio. Dangerous Zaccagni, Matheus Henrique wastes the draw. Traverse of Frattesi. Assault by the Emilians in the second half, but the Biancocelesti close it in the second half with Basic

