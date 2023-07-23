Lazio-Triestina 3-0 direct: Immobile scores, Zaccagni trio

19:13

57′ – Zaccagni scores with an empty net

Immobile’s through ball, the ball to Zaccagni who scores with an empty net. It’s 3-0 for Sarri’s biancocelesti.

19:09

54′ – Dangerous Basic, applause for him

Basic tries with a shot from distance put out by the goalkeeper. Corner for Lazio and another important occasion.

19:01

46′ – The second half of Lazio-Triestina begins

Sarri changes: Provedel out for Maximiano and Romagnoli out for Casale. In midfield outside Cataldi and Vecino for Marcos Antonio and Basic. Pedro comes out in attack for Felipe Anderson.

18:50

45’+1′ – The first half ends

The first half of the game ends. Lazio closed with a 2-0 win over Triestina thanks to goals from Luis Alberto and Immobile.

18:46

42′ – Here is the doubling: Immobile scores

Duet Pedro-Immobile, with the striker who shoots and bags the 2-0 ball. Matosevic can’t do anything this time, Lazio doubled their lead.

18:37

33′ – Provedel is there, Triestina is dangerous

Lescano free-kick from central position, Provedel does not take a step and rejects well. Result still 1-0 in favor of Lazio.

18:25

21′ – Vecino close to 2-0

Again Matosevic saves everything. Luis Alberto’s corner and Vecino’s header, the former Lazio Primavera goalkeeper blocks almost on the line.

18:24

20′ – Still Immovable, Matosevic is there

Ciro very active in this first part of the game. Rejected by the defense and shot by the striker, who finds Matosevic’s answer.

18:19

15′ – Dangerous Building

Immobile tries from a corner: powerful but inaccurate shot. The ball is high over the crossbar, Triestina can start again from the back.

18:10

6′ – Great goal by Luis Alberto

Lazio immediately ahead! Apt shot by the Spaniard on a rejection by the defence, Matosevic can do nothing. A perfect conclusion and 1-0 for the biancocelesti with the signature of ten.

18:05

1′ – Lazio-Triestina, the match begins

It starts with the friendly match between Lazio and Triestina. Sarri’s team on the field with the blue shirt. First ball for the biancocelesti.

17:40

After the match the presentation of the team

The presentation was brought forward to tonight because Lotito will be in Milan tomorrow for his commitments in the League, he will hardly return to Auronzo. SArri yesterday found Vecino and Zaccagni in the group, who had been stopped since Friday afternoon. Hysaj is still in the pits, he had gone off after sixteen minutes in the friendly match against Primorje due to an Achilles tendon problem.

17:20

Where to see Lazio-Triestina live on TV

Lazio-Triestina will be visible on live TV, exclusively on Lazio Style Channel (Sky Channel 233).

17:05

Lazio, the official formation

LAZIO (4-3-3) – provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Marusic; Vecino, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri.

17:00

Lazio, another friendly: there is Triestina

Two sessions yesterday, one this morning, the third friendly match at 6pm against Triestina (Serie C), live on Lazio Style Channel and Lazio Style Radio, followed by the team’s presentation at the Zandegiacomo stadium. It will be a long Sunday for Lazio and the Lazio people. The president is also in the stands Claudius Lotito.

Auronzo – Zandegiacomo stadium

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

