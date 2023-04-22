Home » Lazio Turin result 0-1, goal by Ilic- breaking latest news
Health

Lazio Turin result 0-1, goal by Ilic- breaking latest news

by admin
Lazio Turin result 0-1, goal by Ilic- breaking latest news

The Lazio brakes, does not compromise anything on the front Championsbut runs into a Tour who plays the perfect game, or almost. Especially in the second half. At times, the grenades exhibit the organization, personality and textures of an important group. The impression is strong that the Juric gang is really changing gears, both technically and mentally: team always short, compact, lucid in the exit, insidious in the restarts. Ilic dictate the times, Linetty use the spade with embarrassing continuity, singo seems to have found the leg of the old days, and behind Djidji, Schuurs, Buongiorno and Rodriguez they move as a single body giving crumbs to the neighbors on duty. Finally, up front Radonjic it’s the inspiration, Vlasic the professor at the tactical level, while sanabria connect everything, covering the entire offensive front.

And in the season finale the cards remain hot Lazaro, Karamoh, Miranchuk and Pellegri. The second excellent scalp of the season (already beaten the Milan champion of Italy in this championship) is the son of a general management of the game that has effectively anesthetized the team that had most impressed in recent times: Lazio had in fact returned from 7 victories, a draw and only one goal conceded in the last 8 games. To decide is the left from outside of Ilic (a real cue from Sarri among other things), suddenly, in the final of a balanced first fraction. The Biancocelesti are particularly disappointing from the midfield forward. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at least it bangs, you give up instead Luis Alberto and Vecino that do not adequately accompany the offensive action. Pedro starts well, but dies soon. As well as Felipe Anderson. A little livelier Zaccagnieven if in fact he never finds the right play.

See also  Do you put the hood of the duvet in the cold? It is bad for health
Solid and intelligent first half

Degas immediately the second of the class: Pedro break right, tunnel a Shed and center for the head of Zaccagni: gored not irresistible, almost the MilinkovicSavic grenade doesn’t make a mess and barely tames the ball right on the goal line. Just before the quarter of an hour risks something singowho in the area helps himself with an arm to stop the incursion of Hysaj: referee decided to continue, and in fact the “hug” of the Ivorian seems light. In any case, Taurus immediately rearranges himself, patiently spins the ball and then suddenly verticalizes. And he risks very little behind. Radonjic systematically creates numerical superiority and also concludes: Provedel with difficulty rejects the close left of the Serbian, inspired by Sanabria. Ilic’s goal therefore does justice to a solid and intelligent first half.

Sarri’s controversy: “Referee to be stopped”

In the second half, the Bull literally takes the chair, and Provedel he’s still great on the close-range turn of Radonjic (assist from Vlasic). Lazio is in fact all in a right foot from outside Luis Alberto: Milinkovic rejects not in perfect style. At the end, sanabria (providential deviation in the corner of Romagnoli) e Good morning (header slightly high) almost 2-0. Ivan Juric’s Bull remains unbeaten against Sarri’s Lazio (three draws before yesterday). «A great game – says Ilic – Europe? We believe in it”. In the meantime, Sarri didn’t like the refereeing: «The grenades changed a player who was due to be sent off (he’s referring to Singo), and then there’s not much for us to say about the penalty».

See also  THE EVERYDAY ASPECTS OF GENDER MEDICINE AT THE CENTER OF A CONFERENCE IN FERRARA

You may also like

Fire in an Italian restaurant in Madrid: 2...

Lidia Ravera: “We, former easy girls only because...

1-1, protest against Ferrero. Game suspended, what happened...

1-1, protest against Ferrero. Game suspended, what happened...

Care is the focus

Accountant Antonio Novati stabbed to death in Massalengo,...

What happens to your body if you eat...

Lazio-Turin, Juric and Sarri in the post match

The most incredible function of WhatsApp: few know...

Minister Gröhe welcomes his first group of visitors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy