Lazy bowel, how to unblock it and what to eat: all the tips

Do you suffer from lazy bowel? Don’t worry, follow these simple tips and you’ll see the first results!

Millions of people around the world suffer from sluggish intestineBut what is meant by this definition? The symptoms are vast and include among the most common effects constipation, bloating, difficulty in evacuating, the sense of swelling and fullness in the abdomen and, in the most serious cases, the appearance of fissures and hemorrhoids due to exertion excessive.

It is not easy to identify the causes, sometimes it is a transitory phenomenon linked mostly to an unhealthy lifestyle or to the stress. In any case, it is always advisable to contact your trusted doctor who knows how to indicate the tests to be performed and the relative treatment to solve the problem.

When we talk about lazy bowel, it is generally a disorder that affects women more frequently, due to hormonal fluctuations. In fact, many young and old women experience, before the arrival of menstruation, pain in the belly, swelling and constipation accompanied by constipation.

Regardless of gender, you can make changes to your diet to ensure immediate relief. First of all, it is advisable to ban high-calorie foods, the so-called fast food, sugary drinks and prefer the consumption of seasonal fruit and vegetables.

It is also essential to drink a sufficient amount of water to ensure the right level of hydrationexperts generally advise adults to drink at least two liters of water a day. It is also very important to carry out regular and constant physical activity, it has in fact been ascertained that intestinal motility improves when you are active and dynamic.

If all these precautions are not enough, you can try some massages that go to simulate intestinal transit. As mentioned, in the event that the lazy bowel phenomenon does not resolve itself with the implementation of these strategies, it is necessary to consult a professional. In fact, sometimes, although rarely, it can be the symptom of an underlying disease that is cured.

In general, as mentioned, among the most frequent causes there is stress, the correlation between emotions and the intestine is now known, the experiences of anxiety, sadness or anger and expressed can cause constipation.

It is therefore advisable, if the lifestyle is particularly hectic, to perform relaxation techniques through breathing exercises or through the yoga. These are disciplines that relax the muscles and infuse relaxation, indispensable prerequisites for guaranteeing correct functioning of the entire organism.