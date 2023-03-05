Guest of Sunday In, LDA he told Mara Venier the experience at its prime San Remo Festival. And not only. the son of Gigi D’Alessio spoke of his career, from Amici to Ariston, but the curiosity of the public also focuses on the relationships with both Anna Tatangelo, former partner of his father Gigi. All is silent on the part of LDA, but a gesture by the singer of Sora does not seem to arouse doubts about the relationships that exist with the young singer.

Relationships

LDA, after Sanremo, is the third to conquer the stage in the “extended family”, with the artistic father Gigi D’Alessio and his now Ex Girlfriend , Anna Tatangelo. Gigi and the singer from Sora officially broke up in 2020, after a long love story from which the fourth son Andrea was born. To answer the question that many are asking is Anna herself who made a gesture that, albeit partially, clarifies everything.

What did he do

On the occasion of the debut of LDA at the Sanremo Festival, Anna Tatangelo shared among the Instagram stories of Images of the first performance at the LDA kermesse, to which he added heart shaped emoticons. This has shown that there is a relationship between the two affection and esteem, despite the break between Gigi D’Alessio and Anna Tatangelo. Even in the midst of the young man’s participation as a competitor in Amici 21 (2021-2022 edition of Amici) by Maria De Filippi, Anna Tatangelo showed support for the LDA, defending him from criticism of “recommended”.

