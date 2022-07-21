Many fans who have been worried about LDA. But for what reason? It has been rumored that the cantane is not in optimal condition. Here is the truth

LDA is disappeared also from social networks. Fans start to worry and the artist reveals that he has gods Health problems. But how is the son of Gigi D’Alessio? LDA, after concluding his experience ad Amici, has faced months without stopping for a moment. The son of Gigi D’Alessioin fact, he released his first album and continued to climb the charts.

He started shooting several places where he got to meet the public who supports and esteems him. Simultaneously, the singer took part in several music festivals and so got to to promote his songs. In the past few weeks, LDA he was also a guest at his father’s concert, Gigi D’Alessio. The Neapolitan singer celebrated his 30 years of career.

Meanwhile, he also announced his own primo tour. A hustle and bustle that was not at all easy for the young artist who, feeling a bit pressured, had to undergo a forced stop. But what exactly happened? In the last few days, many fans have been able to notice theabsence of LDA also from social networks. But why?

How’s LDA doing? Here is the singer’s confession about his health

When everyone started worry more, the singer has decided to intervene for to explain what was happening. The young artist has revealed to everyone that he has some health problem. On the surface, it seems that the situation is not that bad, and luckily we say. And this stop, most likely, was due to a simple but necessary one energy recovery.

Energy that he has spent in recent months, without stopping at any time. “Loves have not disappeared. I’m not very well but don’t worry about anything serious. I’m resting a little and I try not to be too much on the phone – I swab with negative results thanking God. However, I always read you and I love you. Luchino “.

These are the words with which the son of Gigi D’Alessio he wanted to reassure everyone. In short, the situation is less serious than one might have thought in the beginning. Which is why, in a few days, we will probably see the artist back on stage more charged than ever.

Fans after learning this news, yes they are reassured. And, moreover, they hope to see return the artist as soon as possible on stage.