Slowly, science discovers the secrets of cholesterol and the way it endangers blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke. The focus is particularly on the protein PCSK9, target of the already available monoclonal antibodies and also, albeit with a different mechanism, of inclisiran. This protein would be the key to the molecular mechanism that regulates bad cholesterol, scientifically defined as LDL, causing it to increase if “overactive”.

The discovery, which will help improve the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and some types of cancer, comes from a study published on Molecular Metabolism coordinated among others by Nabil G. Seidah, who identified the PCSK9 protein in 2003, and heads the Neuroendocrine Biochemistry Research Unit at the Montreal Clinical Research Institute. For Italy you participated Lydia Cicconeresearcher at the Department of Pharmacy of the University of Pisa.

High cholesterol, even without other risk factors is a danger to the heart by Federico Mereta

September 27, 2022



Familial hypercholesterolemia secret revealed

“Most cases of familial hypercholesterolaemia – explains Ciccone – is associated with the dysfunction of the low-density lipoprotein receptor (or LDLR) which has the task of capturing bad cholesterol from the bloodstream and directing it mainly to the liver cells. Rarer cases are instead linked to an alteration of the PCSK9 protein”.

What does the study show? In practice, if the PCSK9 protein is overactive, it degrades the LDLR receptors too quickly. For this reason, conventional statin therapies are not very effective. In these cases, the best treatment is to inhibit the function of the PCSK9 protein or to reduce its level in the bloodstream. This prevents the degradation of LDLR receptors thus managing to lower bad cholesterol by more than 60% compared to the traditional pharmacological approach.

Keep your liver in shape if you want to protect your heart from a heart attack by Federico Mereta

22 December 2022



How important it is to act on PCSK9

“Our research helps to understand the mechanism by which the PCSK9 protein drives LDLR receptors in lysosomes, where cells are broken down and recycled,” Ciccone reports. This opens new avenues for the treatment of hypercholesterolaemia resistant to conventional drugs and evidences molecular mechanisms related to cardiovascular disease and some types of cancer”.

Thanks to monoclonal antibodies, it is possible to act on the protein, which degrades the LDL receptors in the body. These are present on the surface of liver cells. With their action, the drugs prevent the liver from having few of these receptors, increasing their number and therefore the liver’s ability to eliminate bad cholesterol from the blood. In the end this mechanism leads to a reduction of the cholesterol that accumulates in the vessels, precisely “harmful” for the arteries and already by itself the causal factor of the heart attack.

If your cholesterol is high, be careful not to give up treatment by Federico Mereta

August 27, 2022



Maximum attention for those at very high risk

Lowering cholesterol to very minimal levels is essential for Italians at very high risk of cardiovascular events, with LDL values ​​above the 55 milligrams per deciliter recommended by European guidelines, or for those at high risk (the aim is to stay below 70 milligrams per deciliter).

This problem could be reduced thanks to new highly innovative drugs, capable of controlling excessively high cholesterol levels even in critically ill patients, who are unable to obtain it with statins even if well tolerated and in combination or in those who cannot take them due to the collateral.

“Clinical research on new lipid-lowering therapies has accelerated in recent years and today alongside statins, which remain the cornerstone of therapy, inhibitors of PCSK9, a protein that controls the number of cholesterol receptors on the surface of liver cells – reported during the last Congress of the Italian Society of Cardiology Ciro Indolfi, Director of the Hemodynamic Cardiology Unit of the Mater Domini University Hospital of Catanzaro. And this year inclisiran is expected, an RNA-interfering drug, which inhibits the RNA that encodes PCSK9, and is capable of reducing LDL cholesterol by 50%, without any side effects on the kidneys and liver, with just two subcutaneous injections l ‘year”.