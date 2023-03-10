“Lower is better”. The lower the better. In the merciless fight against LDL cholesterol, the “bad” one that accumulates in the walls of the arteries, a new pharmacological weapon has now been added, bempedoic acid. You don’t have to be afraid of going too low, as can happen for blood pressure or blood sugar values. For LDL cholesterol, there are no such problems: the lower the levels, the lower the incidence of cardio-cerebrovascular events.

Yet today at least eight out of ten patients fail to achieve the objectives set based on their risk profile, perhaps because they do not follow the indicated treatments well, with a consequent increase in the risk of heart attack or stroke. In this sense, the drug represents a further possibility of treatment, alone or in combination with ezetimibe. The treatment must be prescribed by the doctor and is indicated for adults with excessively high LDL cholesterol levels after treatments such as statins and other lipid-lowering therapies.

How the new drug works

Bempedoic acid is a prodrug. Its action takes place directly on the cholesterol production process (most of the circulating cholesterol is produced by the body and is not taken with food) but at a different and higher level than that on which statins intervene. Thus it does not have the potential side effects of statins themselves. In particular, the medicine acts on a different molecular target, namely an enzyme that comes into play in the production of hepatic cholesterol called ATP-citrate lyase.

“Bempedoic acid represents a new effective tool in the therapeutic armamentarium especially for patients at higher cardiovascular risk who have not achieved their therapeutic goals despite ongoing lipid-lowering therapies, and for intolerant patients – is the comment of Fulvio Colivicchi, President of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists (ANMCO). This drug has the advantage of being able to be associated with any lipid-lowering therapy, of having a good tolerability profile and of being easily accessible since it can be prescribed by both specialists and general practitioners”.

How much should you lower your LDL cholesterol

The most recent guidelines for the management of dyslipidemias propose really challenging goals for those who have to lower LDL cholesterol. Unfortunately, given these indications, most patients struggle to reach the target, even if they may regularly take treatments such as statins and other lipid-lowering therapies. “We need different attention to the issue if we want to reduce the impact of hypercholesterolemia on people – Colivicchi points out. When we prevent a heart attack or stroke, we not only limit the damage from heart to brain, but also the burden for the person and for the society of the consequences of the injury”.

Unfortunately, the reduction of LDL cholesterol appears more difficult in those who are at greater risk. And for this reason it is necessary to define, case by case, the best way to reduce the probability of a cardiovascular event or of a new event. In those who are at high risk, perhaps for a heart attack, the possibility fluctuates between 5 and 8% in the first year. And these are certainly not pessimistic visions, given that national data show that after a heart attack and hospitalization the risk of death in the first year is even higher. And protecting against the “enemy” cholesterol as well as hypertension and other risk factors appears fundamental, even in secondary prevention.

What the clinical studies say

Bempedoic acid, according to clinical trials, may offer patients an additional 17 to 28% reduction in bad cholesterol over maximally tolerated statins, with or without other oral lipid-lowering therapies. In clinical trials, an approximately 18% reduction in LDL cholesterol was observed with high-intensity statins and up to a 28% reduction in patients not taking statins. Finally, the bempedoic acid/ezetimibe fixed combination demonstrated a reduction of approximately 38% in LDL cholesterol compared to placebo, in addition to lipid-lowering therapy. The drug is not activated in skeletal muscle, thus reducing the potential for muscle-related side effects such as muscle pain.

Option for those who cannot tolerate statins

At the American College of Cardiology conference recently held in New Orleans, the results of the CLEAR Outcomes study were presented, published in the New England Journal of Medicine. From the analysis of the data it emerges that in those who are intolerant to statins and are treated with bempedoic acid, the rate of major cardiovascular events decreases compared to placebo, without however an impact on mortality.

The study examined almost 14,000 subjects, all intolerant to statins, with average LDL values ​​of 100 milligrams per deciliter or higher, with a history of cardiovascular event or risk factors. The study shows that events such as cardiovascular death, heart attack, stroke or need for coronary revascularization were observed in 11.7% of subjects treated with bempedoic acid versus 13.3% of those taking a placebo. After treatment with bempedoic acid there was an average decrease of about 20-25% in cholesterol levels, compared with a 10% reduction after placebo.