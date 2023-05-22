LDL cholesterol, what are the foods to avoid in order to lower it?

High cholesterol is a common problem affecting many people around the world. Often associated with heart disease and health problems, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol is particularly harmful to our bodies. However, there are steps we can take to reduce LDL cholesterol levels through a proper diet. In this article, we will explore which foods to avoid and which foods to include in your daily diet in order to lower your LDL cholesterol.

Figure 1 – LDL cholesterol what to eat to be able to lower it

Foods to avoid

When trying to reduce LDL cholesterol, it’s important to limit your intake of certain foods that can contribute to rising blood cholesterol levels. Foods high in saturated fat such as fatty meats, full-fat dairy products, butter, and aged cheeses should be eaten in moderation. Fried foods Foods high in trans fats, such as potato chips, packaged snack foods, and processed baked goods, should be avoided as they can raise LDL cholesterol. It is also advisable to reduce the consumption of added sugars and foods high in simple sugars, such as sugary drinks, sweets, and confectionery.

Foods to include

In addition to avoiding certain harmful foods, it is important to include foods in our diet that help lower LDL cholesterol. The soluble fiber they are particularly useful, as they bind to cholesterol in the digestive tract and eliminate it from the body. Fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and seeds are excellent sources of soluble fiber. The omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, such as salmon, tuna and mackerel, are known for their beneficial effects on heart health. The nights they are another source of omega-3s and can be easily integrated into our daily diet.

Other food strategies

In addition to specific foods to include or avoid, there are some general dietary strategies that can help reduce LDL cholesterol. Limit your sodium intake may be beneficial, as a high sodium intake can negatively affect blood pressure and cardiovascular health. Choose foods rich in antioxidants such as colorful fruits and vegetables can help protect the heart and reduce inflammation. Beverages such as green tea and oolong tea have been associated with cardiovascular health benefits due to their antioxidant properties.

Causes of excess cholesterol

Increased “bad” cholesterol is one of the main risk factors for heart attack. When LDL cholesterol is present in excessive quantities, it tends to deposit on the walls of the arteries, causing a progressive thickening and hardening of the same, a phenomenon known as atherosclerosis. Over time, plaques can form that impede blood flow and, in some cases, can even block it. Also, these plaques can break off and form clots that can cause a heart attack or stroke.

On the other hand, HDL cholesterol is considered “good” because it helps to remove the “bad” cholesterol from the walls of the arteries, playing a protective role against cardiovascular disease.

“Normal” threshold values

The threshold values ​​for LDL, HDL and total cholesterol vary according to age, individual risk factors (including family ones) and the presence of previous heart attacks or cardiovascular problems. However, for “normal” people (without health problems), the following threshold values ​​can be indicated:

Total cholesterol less than 200 mg/dl

LDL (“bad” cholesterol) less than 116 mg/dl

HDL (“good” cholesterol) between 40 and 70 mg/dl

It is important to emphasize that for those who have already had a heart attack, the threshold for LDL cholesterol should progressively decrease until it reaches 55 mg/dl.

Conclusions

An adequate diet can play a significant role in controlling LDL cholesterol. Reducing your intake of saturated fats, fried foods, added sugars, and high-sodium foods can help improve your cholesterol levels. At the same time, including foods high in soluble fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants in our diets may promote better cardiovascular health. However, it is important to remember that a balanced diet must be combined with a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular physical activity and regular consultations with a doctor or dietician. With the right approach, we can work towards maintaining healthy cholesterol levels and promoting better overall health.

Sources: