Home » LE COTTE SRL – HUMMUS without garlic
Health

LE COTTE SRL – HUMMUS without garlic

by admin

Brand name: LE COTTE SRL

Name: HUMMUS without garlic

Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens

Publication date: August 8, 2023

Documentation

Model recall LE COTTE SRL – HUMMUS without garlic

08-08-2023 – PDF (0.95 Mb)

See also  Emanuela Orlandi, hopes from the new trend: documents sent to Piazzale Clodio

You may also like

German Bundestag – Small question about bureaucracy in...

LIVE Athletics, European U20 2023 LIVE: Mattia Furlani...

Revolutionary Anesthetic Protocol: The Gran Torino Method Takes...

Heat waves double the risk of heart attack

Recognize and fight blackspot in roses | >...

The Farmer’s Walk: A Simple and Effective Exercise...

What do we know about Naegleria fowleri? 17-year-old...

Dybala Injury Scare a False Alarm: Argentine Striker...

Felt-tip pens, erasers & Co. – How to...

Erythema, fever, weakness, symptoms of Lyme disease affecting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy