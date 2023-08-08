1
Brand name: LE COTTE SRL
Name: HUMMUS without garlic
Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens
Publication date: August 8, 2023
Documentation
Model recall LE COTTE SRL – HUMMUS without garlic
08-08-2023 – PDF (0.95 Mb)
