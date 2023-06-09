Le Mans, qualifying: one-two for Ferrari with Fuoco and Pier Guidi | FP – Results

Against all odds on the eve of this season, Ferrari took pole position in the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 499P proves to be a very fast car on one lap, best exalted respectively by Antonio Fuoco and Alessandro Pier Guidi, which put an all-Italian front row in the safe. Third was the Toyota of Brendon Hartley, while surprisingly Felipe Nasr took the Porsche to the second row. Idec Sport party in LMP2, while Ben Keating gives the pole position to Corvette.

Historic pole position for Ferrari

The 499P showed once again its greatest quality, the speed on one lap. The Maranello Hypercar confirmed to be the fastest car on the straight together with the Toyota, despite the two cars being heavier and less powerful due to the Balance of Performance. Antonio Fuoco exalted the qualities of the Red to the fullest by putting together a sensational lap, in ben 3’22’’982’’’, new track record for the Hypercars. Alessandro Pier Guidi will be alongside him on Saturday. The Piedmontese had his best lap canceled due to exceeding the track limits, which in any case would not have been enough to get the better of his teammate.

The qualifying session was conditioned by the red flag five minutes from the end for the fire of the #3 Cadillac of Bourdais, caused by a leak in the gearbox. When hostilities resumed, the two Ferraristi got out of the car, watching the rest of the session from the pits having already completed two flying laps. Brendon Hartley’s Toyota it stopped in third position after almost a second and a half, a gap amplified by having already stressed the tires in the previous lap, which was then interrupted by the red flag. Kamui Kobayashi will start from the third row in the second Toyota, having his best lap canceled due to exceeding track limits. Thanks to a very good Felipe Nasr, who hoists the Porsche in the second row. Bourdais’ #3 Cadillac was eventually relegated to eighth for causing the red flag.

Lmp2 e GTE-Am

Almost all the LMP2 class drivers remained in the pits after the red flag was displayed, with the exception of Pietro Fittipaldi and Mirko Bortolotti. The Brazilian della Jota improved his time by jumping into second position, but not enough to snatch pole position from Paul Loup Chatin on Idec Sport. The two Italians from Prema will start the 24-hour race from fifth and seventh position. Simply unattainable time that of Bean Keating in GTE-Am class, which gives to Corvette the last pole position of the GTEs at Le Mans. Al Harthy with the Ort by TF Aston Martin stopped over a second and a half behind, ahead of a Ferrari quartet opened by Thomas Flohr’s AF Corse, in third place. The Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will start on Saturday 10 June at 4.00pm.

Hyperpole results

HYPERCAR 50 Ferrari Anthony Fire 3’22’’982’’’ 51 Ferrari Alessandro Pier Guidi +0.773 8 Toyota Brendon Hartley +1.469 75 Porsche Felipe Nasr +1.549 7 Toyota Kamui Kobayashi +1.951 2 Cadillac Earl Bamber +2.188 5 Porsche Frederic Makowiecki +2.194 3 Cadillac Sébastien Bourdais +2.539

LMP2 48 Idec Sport Paul Loup Chatin 3’32’’923’’’ 28 Whom Peter Fittipaldi +0.112 41 WRT Louis Spellers +0.312 14 Cool Racing Reshad De Gerus +0.657 63 According to Racing Mirko Bortolotti +1.060 47 Nielsen Racing Ben Hanley +1.098 9 According to Racing Bent Viscal +1.735 10 Vector Sport Gabriel Aubry +2.168

GTE-Am 33 Corvette Racing Ben Keating 3'53''376''' 25 Aston Martin, Ort By TF Ahmad Al Harty +1.529 54 Ferrari, AF Corse Thomas Flohr +2.206 21 Ferrari. AF Corse Julien Piguet +2.368 83 Ferrari, Richard Mille AF Corse Luis Perez Companc +2.657 57 Ferrari, Kessel Racing Takeshi Kimura +3.261 55 Aston Martin, GMB Motorsport Jens Reno Moller +4.864 74 Ferrari, Kessel Racing Yorikatsu Tsujiko +7.272