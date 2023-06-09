Home » Le Mans, qualifying: one-two for Ferrari with Fuoco and Pier Guidi | FP – Results
Le Mans, qualifying: one-two for Ferrari with Fuoco and Pier Guidi | FP – Results

Le Mans, qualifying: one-two for Ferrari with Fuoco and Pier Guidi | FP – Results

Against all odds on the eve of this season, Ferrari took pole position in the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 499P proves to be a very fast car on one lap, best exalted respectively by Antonio Fuoco and Alessandro Pier Guidi, which put an all-Italian front row in the safe. Third was the Toyota of Brendon Hartley, while surprisingly Felipe Nasr took the Porsche to the second row. Idec Sport party in LMP2, while Ben Keating gives the pole position to Corvette.

Historic pole position for Ferrari

The 499P showed once again its greatest quality, the speed on one lap. The Maranello Hypercar confirmed to be the fastest car on the straight together with the Toyota, despite the two cars being heavier and less powerful due to the Balance of Performance. Antonio Fuoco exalted the qualities of the Red to the fullest by putting together a sensational lap, in ben 3’22’’982’’’, new track record for the Hypercars. Alessandro Pier Guidi will be alongside him on Saturday. The Piedmontese had his best lap canceled due to exceeding the track limits, which in any case would not have been enough to get the better of his teammate.

The qualifying session was conditioned by the red flag five minutes from the end for the fire of the #3 Cadillac of Bourdais, caused by a leak in the gearbox. When hostilities resumed, the two Ferraristi got out of the car, watching the rest of the session from the pits having already completed two flying laps. Brendon Hartley’s Toyota it stopped in third position after almost a second and a half, a gap amplified by having already stressed the tires in the previous lap, which was then interrupted by the red flag. Kamui Kobayashi will start from the third row in the second Toyota, having his best lap canceled due to exceeding track limits. Thanks to a very good Felipe Nasr, who hoists the Porsche in the second row. Bourdais’ #3 Cadillac was eventually relegated to eighth for causing the red flag.

Lmp2 e GTE-Am

Almost all the LMP2 class drivers remained in the pits after the red flag was displayed, with the exception of Pietro Fittipaldi and Mirko Bortolotti. The Brazilian della Jota improved his time by jumping into second position, but not enough to snatch pole position from Paul Loup Chatin on Idec Sport. The two Italians from Prema will start the 24-hour race from fifth and seventh position. Simply unattainable time that of Bean Keating in GTE-Am class, which gives to Corvette the last pole position of the GTEs at Le Mans. Al Harthy with the Ort by TF Aston Martin stopped over a second and a half behind, ahead of a Ferrari quartet opened by Thomas Flohr’s AF Corse, in third place. The Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will start on Saturday 10 June at 4.00pm.

Hyperpole results

HYPERCAR

50

Ferrari

Anthony Fire

3’22’’982’’’

51

Ferrari

Alessandro Pier Guidi

+0.773

8

Toyota

Brendon Hartley

+1.469

75

Porsche

Felipe Nasr

+1.549

7

Toyota

Kamui Kobayashi

+1.951

2

Cadillac

Earl Bamber

+2.188

5

Porsche

Frederic Makowiecki

+2.194

3

Cadillac

Sébastien Bourdais

+2.539

LMP2

48

Idec Sport

Paul Loup Chatin

3’32’’923’’’

28

Whom

Peter Fittipaldi

+0.112

41

WRT

Louis Spellers

+0.312

14

Cool Racing

Reshad De Gerus

+0.657

63

According to Racing

Mirko Bortolotti

+1.060

47

Nielsen Racing

Ben Hanley

+1.098

9

According to Racing

Bent Viscal

+1.735

10

Vector Sport

Gabriel Aubry

+2.168

GTE-Am

33

Corvette Racing

Ben Keating

3’53’’376’’’

25

Aston Martin, Ort By TF

Ahmad Al Harty

+1.529

54

Ferrari, AF Corse

Thomas Flohr

+2.206

21

Ferrari. AF Corse

Julien Piguet

+2.368

83

Ferrari, Richard Mille AF Corse

Luis Perez Companc

+2.657

57

Ferrari, Kessel Racing

Takeshi Kimura

+3.261

55

Aston Martin, GMB Motorsport

Jens Reno Moller

+4.864

74

Ferrari, Kessel Racing

Yorikatsu Tsujiko

+7.272
