Lea monitoring: Valle d’Aosta black jersey

“The data processed by the Ministry and integrated into standardized indicators are of course useful, but in some cases they cannot fully function when applied to realities that deviate greatly from standard parameters as regards the conformation of the territory, the numbers of the population and the organization dictated by the possibilities of the Autonomy. Further processing is needed to clarify the results which, in the light of a specific analysis, are certainly better” explains the Director General of the Local Health Authority, Massimo Uberti.





Before offering explanations and objections to the many “deficiencies” received, the Local Health Authority signals an improvement, compared to the past, in the sectors cardiological, respiratory and osteomusculoarticular.





Coming to the negative judges, Uberti looks at the indicator “Alarm-target interval of emergency vehicles” to recall how “our Alpine territory has specific peculiarities where movements are more complex”. With new agreements signed with the Anpas Rescue Volunteers, the Italian Red Cross and the Valpelline Rescue Volunteers, the Local Health Authority hopes to increase the coverage of the territory by 25%, achieving faster intervention times, a decisive element for time-dependent pathologies “.





Other values ​​below the threshold are the rate of patients treated in Integrated Home Care (ADI) by intensity of care and the number of non self-sufficient elderly people in residential social-healthcare treatment in relation to the resident population, by type of treatment (intensity of care). “In both cases – underlines Uberti – at the base there is a problem of organizational peculiarities and data transmission coding. As far as ADI is concerned, we solved the problem in 2022 with an IT override, but the result has not yet been included in the 2022 Report. In essence, the calculations lacked the Obs necessary, together with the nurse, to be able to talk about ADI in our Region, the OSS is managed by the mountain communities in the area”. “The same discourse, but not yet resolved – he continues -, as regards the indicator of non self-sufficient patients as the regional micro-communities are not discharged into ministerial flows such as RSA, while in fact they are. We build 80% of our residential homes in these structures”.





In the hospital area, the Local Health Authority justifies the negative indicator on the share of operations for malignant breast cancer performed in wards with volumes of activity exceeding 150 operations per year. “All indicators linked to business volumes penalize us: having a population of 124,000 inhabitants we cannot reach the 150 cases required per year” explains Guido Giardini, local health director -. The share of primary caesarean sections is affected by the fact that lThe nearest pediatric resuscitation is two hours away by ambulance”.





In the Prevention Area, among the critical points indicated in the Report is the vaccination coverage in children at 24 months for the first dose of vaccine per basic cycle. “After an in-depth investigation, it was found that with the sending of vaccination coverage data as of 12/31/2021 (which took place in the first months of last year) for the 2019 birth cohort, the year to which the unsatisfactory vaccination coverage refers , the system has calculated a denominator higher than the real situation, including a series of fictitious users (test patient type) – explains Salvatore Bongiorno, Director of the Hygiene and Public Health Complex Structure -. Having consulted the IT Service on the matter, the steps to be taken to find solutions were agreed. With corrections to the denominator, vaccination coverage for the 2019 cohort is between 93.8 and 94% with regard to vaccination coverage for the basic cycle (polio, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, pertussis, Hib) and the 93.7% regarding vaccination coverage in children at 24 months for the 1st dose of vaccine against measles, mumps, rubella (MPR)”. Corrections sent by the USL to the Ministry on 19 May and which would bring the Aosta Valley result above the threshold.





Finally, the health leaders highlight how our region is “gradually aligning itself with the national Lea grids, created in the past only for Regions financed by the National Health Fund and which, like some other Special Statute Regions, has particularities that come with difficulty transposed at national level on indicators built over the years for the ordinary Regions. ”

“This morning this report that takes a picture of Regional Health on 2021 affected everyone. – writes the Regional Councilor for Health Carlo Marzi – It is therefore right to return a precise analysis by the Company because together with the General Manager and all the staff of the Aosta Valley regional health service we are aware of the difficulties we have faced but with pride and dedication we are committed to improving ourselves by collaborating all together”.

What do Valle d’Aosta and Calabria have in common? A health system among the worst in Italyat least according to the monitoring of Essential levels of assistance (Lea) through the new guarantee system, just published by the Ministry of Health. Already because our region, once envied and held up as an example for the quality of the services offered, instead finds itself in 2021 worsening the indicators and achieving a good insufficiency in the three macro-areas under consideration: prevention, hospital, district (in the pre-pandemic years it did not reach the threshold only in the district area). As mentioned, only Calabria joins Valle d’Aosta, while other regions (Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Molise, Campania, Sicily and Sardinia) have scores below the threshold in one or more macro-areas.

Critical issues in the Aosta Valley

About the area Collective prevention and public health for 2021, the Valle d’Aosta score stops at 45.31 (positive result in the range 60-100) resulting below the compliance threshold. In particular, critical issues are reported for the indicators Vaccination coverage in children at 24 months per basic cycle (polio, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, whooping cough, Hib); Vaccination coverage in children at 24 months for the 1st dose of vaccine against measles, mumps, rubella (MMR); Coverage of the main activities of control for food contaminationwith particular reference to the search for illicit substances, residues of contaminants, drugs, pesticides and additives in foods of animal and vegetable origin.

In the macro area District Valle d’Aosta reaches a score of 49.31 in 2021 (positive result in the range 60-100). More problems are detected for the iAlarm-Target interval of emergency vehicles; the rate of patients treated in integrated home care by intensity of care ; the percentage of re-admissions between 8 and 30 days in psychiatry; the number of deceased due to cancer assisted by the palliative care network on the number of deaths from cancer; the number of non self-sufficient elderly people in residential social-health treatment in relation to the resident population, by type of treatment (intensity of care).

Finally on thehospital area Valle d’Aosta is awarded a 52.59 (positive result in the range 60-100). To determine the “vote” are among other things the negative results for the share of interventions for malignant tumor of the breast performed in departments with an activity volume exceeding 150 (with 10% tolerance) interventions per year; the proportion of colecistectomie laparoscopiche with post-operative hospitalization of less than 3 days; the percentage of primary cesarean deliveries in I level maternity or in any case with <1,000 deliveries and the percentage of primary cesarean deliveries in II level maternity or in any case with ≥ 1,000 deliveries.

“Reading the results for the year 2021 – writes the Ministry – for the three macro-areas of assistance highlights, in relation to the CORE indicators, still different criticalities attributable, in part, to the pandemic event; similarly to what was foreseen for 2020, given the impossibility of proceeding with an assessment that could be separated from the effects of the pandemic, it was established that all the indicators of the NSG (Nda new guarantee system) were calculated for information purposes on the entire year 2021”.

What is the new guarantee system

The Guarantee System represents the instrument through which the Government assures all Italian citizens that the provision of the essential levels of assistance (LEA) takes place in conditions of quality, appropriateness and uniformity. Introduced in 2000, it defines a set of 88 indicators distributed by macro-areas: 16 for collective prevention and public health; 33 for district assistance; 24 for hospital assistance; 4 context indicators for estimating health needs; 1 indicator of social equity; 10 indicators for monitoring and evaluating the diagnostic-therapeutic care pathways (PDTA). The latter refer to 6 PDTAs (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease-COPD, heart failure, diabetes, breast cancer in women, colon cancer, rectal cancer) and make it possible to monitor and evaluate the specific diagnostic-therapeutic path for each of the pathologies considered .

It is identified within the Guarantee System a subset of indicators, called CORE, to be used to synthetically evaluate the disbursement of the LEA through: 1. the comparison of the measures of the indicators with the reference measures, taking into account the trend over time; 2. a score for each indicator, according to a defined scale of values; 3. an overall regional result which indicates within what threshold the disbursement of Lea must be considered guaranteed; 4. a global national result, which makes it possible to monitor the country over time and to compare it with other realities at an international level.