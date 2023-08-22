Leaders in Genetics, Hepatology, and Thoracic Surgery Join National Academy of Medicine

Three prominent figures in the fields of genetics, hepatology, and thoracic surgery will be joining the National Academy of Medicine (ANM) in Argentina. Lucas Otaño, Hugo Esteva, and Marcelo Silva have been selected to formally occupy seats in the ANM, with ceremonies scheduled to take place between October and March.

Lucas Otaño, an expert in maternal fetal medicine and genetics, will be filling the seat that became vacant after the death of Enrique Gadow, an Argentine reference in genetics applied to human reproduction and prenatal diagnosis. Otaño, who specialized in reproductive genetics at Northwestern University in the United States, expressed his honor and pride at the recognition by his peers and esteemed institutions.

Hugo Esteva, a highly regarded surgeon, former professor, and head of the Thoracic Surgery Division and Lung Transplant Group at the Hospital de Clínicas, will also be taking a seat in the ANM. Esteva, who has made significant contributions to medical education and research, expressed his commitment to prioritizing the ethics of the medical profession during his tenure.

Marcelo Silva, a renowned hepatologist, will occupy a seat in the ANM from his specialty. Silva, who has served in various leadership positions and is a respected advisor on viral hepatitis for the World Health Organization, sees his appointment as a significant responsibility and an opportunity to serve from a new perspective.

The inclusion of these three outstanding professionals in the ANM highlights their contributions to their respective fields and their commitment to advancing medical science in Argentina. The ceremonies marking their induction into the prestigious institution will be important milestones in their careers and a testament to their achievements.