LECCE – In the morning, at the Castromediano Museum in Lecce, the leaders of ASL and general medicine in Lecce simultaneously underwent vaccination for seasonal flu and Covid. Two quick administrations, one after the other, except for those for whom 120 days have not yet elapsed from the first recall or from the overcoming of the Sars Cov2 infection.

To do the honors, in a certain sense, Dr. Mariano Magrì, head of the vaccination hub: “It is an honor for the entire team working at the museum to contribute to the flu campaign as well. Here we have administered more than 100 thousand doses of anti Covid vaccio and since yesterday we are also doing the one against the flu at the same time. I thank Doctor Fedele (director of the Prevention Department, ed) and all the operators of the Museum who have supported us and sometimes endured us ”.

The first to get vaccinated was Stefano Rossi, current commissioner of the health company: “The flu vaccination gives enormous returns in terms of health. Here, in this magical place, you have the opportunity to do the co-vaccination that the scientific community has ascertained to increase the effectiveness of both vaccines ”.

The administration on the territory started yesterday after the first supplies made to general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice: “Thanks to their important collaboration – explained the health director, Roberto Carlà – we are able to be capillary and incisive so as to reach all the categories. Starting with those at risk. From our point of view it is important that the network works to achieve the goal set which is that of 75 percent of the categories at risk “.

The administrative director, Yanko Tedeschi, could not help but comment on what happened during the night: “This moment, also in the light of the vandalism that hit the headquarters of our Prevention Department, takes on an even stronger symbolic value”.

Even the president of the Medical Association, Donato De Giorgi, put his face on it: “The vaccine is a message of civilization, of the future. Over 350 doctors have died from the pandemic and vaccination has changed the perspective: contracting Covid today means contracting an absolutely surmountable disease. We invite all citizens to get vaccinated, the fragile ones in the first place ”. The number two of the Order, Gino Peccarisi focused on a lesson received in these years of pandemic: “The system needs state management – he said – because, as we have seen, differentiated regionalism creates many inequalities while directing it must be central. In all respected systems, territorial medicine plays a fundamental role. Many of my patients have already requested vaccination and 40 percent of the doses I have received so far have already been administered ”.

Antonio De Maria, ASL referent for basic medicine, addressed an appeal to the population: “I invite you to reflect: infants of a few months are vaccinated with heptavalent and all related diseases have been defeated. I recommend citizens to trust both the local health authorities and their general practitioners ”.

The possibility of having both vaccinations, of course, does not preclude the possibility of having only one. With regard to the flu, priority is given to adults over 60, pregnant women, people of all ages with underlying diseases, children aged between 6 months and 6 years and healthcare personnel (in Puglia, for this category, vaccination is mandatory).