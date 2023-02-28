February 27, 202321:41

-afp Joseph BorrellEU High Representative for foreign policy, announced that the Serbian president, Aleksandar Vucicand the Kosovar premier, Albin Kurtithey expressed their own support in principle to the Franco-German proposal, to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo. The proposal was endorsed by the European Union. Borrell stated this in a press point at the end of the high-level meeting held on Monday in Brussels in the framework of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.

With Borrell’s announcement, a glimmer of light arrives after months of darkness. After the tensions escalated as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the locomotive of the European integration of the Western Balkans is restarting from Brussels. And it does so by starting with its weakest link, Kosovo, which emerged independent from the wars of the 1990s and was never recognized by Serbia, which officially submitted a request to join the EU last December.

The first result of the negotiations After more than five hours of negotiations, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, announced the support of the Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, and the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, for the Franco-German proposal by the EU, to normalize relations between the two countries. “Vucic and Kurti have agreed that no further discussions are necessary” on the text, explained the head of European diplomacy at the end of the meeting, applauding the “responsible attitude” shown by the leaders of the two countries. The agreement, which for the “Serbs in Kosovo means security, certainty and predictability”, will however have to be finalized in March, when the implementation protocol of the agreement will be discussed, which, Borrell explained, is an integral part of it.

Vucic: “More meetings are needed in the future” But Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke of a “difficult meeting” in Brussels with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and European mediators Josep Borrell and Miroslav Lajcak. And in statements at the end of the board meeting, he said he believes that further meetings will be needed in the future to make progress. The first, he added, will be on March 18 in North Macedonia on the sidelines of a mission by EU High Representative Borrell in the region.

The commitment of the Meloni government The proposal, which landed on the negotiating table last September, enjoys the support of Washington, as evidenced by the presence of the US envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, who flew to Brussels to support the negotiations. Last in chronological order to have assumed a decisive role in the negotiations is Italy. The government of Giorgia Meloni, European sources explain, has made “a strong political and personal commitment” to advance the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo and thus stabilize the Balkan region, one of the main migratory routes to Europe.

The details of the EU proposal The text, which will be published shortly, should include several elements, from respect for territorial integrity to the inviolability of borders, which constitute a de facto recognition of Kosovo by Serbia. The unknown factor remains the creation of a special regime for the Serb minority in Kosovo. A point on which the authorities of Pristina and Belgrade had already agreed in the Brussels agreements of 2013 and which has so far remained a dead letter.

The brake put on by Moscow To hinder the process, Moscow, an ally of Belgrade, which through the mouth of its ambassador to Serbia Aleksandar Bocan-Harchenko, warned that “this is not the time to address the issue of Kosovo”, until when, it claims, “Russia and the West they will not have established a new world order.” An order on the definition of which the EU and the US intend to anticipate with a move that tears the Balkans away from Moscow and Beijing.

