This year’s digital summit has the motto “Networked Better Living” with a focus on the topic “E-Health“. Together with Federal Research Minister Professor Johanna Wanka, Gröhe presented further concrete measures for the digitization of the healthcare system:

one Digital Health Dialogue Platform set up in order to promote the use of technologies for the provision and evaluation of large amounts of data (big data) for patient care together with all those responsible from healthcare, science and industry, the introduction of electronic health records that help to further improve research and care in the interests of patients, strengthened projects promote that show the possibilities of digital progress in healthcare and help to achieve further breakthroughs, for example in the treatment of cancer.

Discussion rounds with experts from companies, self-administration and science were about ways to quickly and safely get the improvements for patients that result from digitization.

During the subsequent tour together with Federal Chancellor Dr. Various applications were presented to Angela Merkel, which show the way forward for the healthcare system of tomorrow. Among other things, the Innovation Center for Computer-Assisted Surgery (ICCAS) in Leipzig presented a model of the operating room of the future: By networking all devices and the technology in the room, they can communicate with each other and make the doctors’ work easier.

The digital summit is the successor to the national IT summit and is the central platform for cooperation between politics, business, science and society in shaping digital change. It is the central implementation tool of the digital agenda, which provides the guidelines for shaping digital change.