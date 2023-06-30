Leaked opinion on aspartame is misleading, fuller report will…

International Council of Beverages Associations

Reuters today published leaked reports that the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a body of the World Health Organization (WHO), plans to classify the widely available low-calorie sweetener aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic”. The same IARC classification applies to aloe vera.

In response to the leaked reports, Kate Loatman, Executive Director of the International Council of Beverages Associations (ICBA), said:

“Although it appears that IARC is now willing to concede that aspartame poses no greater risk to consumers than aloe vera, public health officials should continue to have strong concerns about this leaked opinion, which contradicts decades of high-quality research and could unnecessarily scare consumers, so they might choose to consume more sugar rather than reduced and sugar-free offerings.

Even IARC agrees that they are not the right authority to make risk assessments based on actual consumption and that they do not make any health recommendations.” We continue to be of convinced of the safety of aspartame.

We therefore welcome the comprehensive food safety report that the joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) of the WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is working on.”

Contrary to the IARC’s leaked view, a WHO systematic review, which oversees IARC, concluded in April 2022 that there was “no significant association” between higher consumption of low- and no-calorie sweeteners (as measured by beverage consumption) and of cancer mortality or any types of cancer.

IARC has committed to conducting its study in close collaboration with the broader, joint WHO-FAO study and to publish the results of both studies simultaneously on 14 July.

