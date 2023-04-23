Leao amazing, with one of his braces Milan beat Lecce | First page

Milan beat Lecce 2-0 at San Siro, on the 31st day of A league. With this success, which comes after the two draws with Empoli and Bologna, the team of Stefano Pioli goes to 56 points, a +2 on Inter. Lecce’s crisis continues Marco Baroniwho hasn’t won since February 19 with Atalanta and who is now at just 2 points above the relegation zone.

The first half it starts without emotion until the 13th minute, when Tonali commits Falcone to the save on the ground. Shortly after Theo enters the area and Baschirotto intervenes on him: Chiffi awards the penalty, but the Var intervenes and the referee, after reviewing, changes his decision, because the Lecce defender intervenes on the ball. A couple of minutes pass and, on the opposite side, Banda hits a sensational post head, a few steps from Maignan. In the 40th minute Milan took the lead, with a good header from Leao in the third half following a cross from Tonali.

In the second half Milan went on the attack, in search of a double, driven above all by Leao and Brahim Diaz, but without creating really dangerous chances in the first minutes. In the 69th minute, on the other side, it was Strefezza who committed Maignan to save for a corner. Then comes an opportunity for Leao (scavetto alto) and Banda (Maignan parade), before the Milan doubled, arriving in the 75th minute again with Leao, with a nice left footed shot at the far post after a personal move.