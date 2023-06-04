Leao celebrates his renewal with a brace: 3-1 for Milan and Verona in purgatory | First page

The Serie A championship ends. Among the 5 games held simultaneously at 9 pm, the match at the San Siro stadium between Milan and Verona was of fundamental importance. Stefano Pioli’s team had nothing more to ask for in its championship, having already won – with the victory in the last round in Turin against Juventus – qualification for the next edition of the Champions League. The Rossoneri defeat Verona 3-1 – thanks to Giroud’s converted penalty and Leao’s brace – and end the season in front of their fans with a success. A challenge which therefore had limited value for the Milanese club but which had all the value of a last resort for the Verona team. Verona who, in fact, played for their stay in the top division on this last day, in a long-distance match against Spezia – staged at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome against the Giallorossi -. With tonight’s defeat and thanks to the simultaneous failure of the Ligurians against the Capitoline club, the Scaligeri and La Spezia players will play for salvation in a direct playoff. The specter of relegation does not go away definitively. The challenge between Verona and Spezia will decide who will go down to Serie B together with Sampdoria and Cremonese, leaving room for Frosinone, Genoa and the winner of the playoff final between Bari and Cagliari in the next Serie A season.

THE MATCH – Match that experiences very few jolts in the first half with some rare occasions from Milan. Most of the offensive actions start from the flanks: two shots towards goal defended by Montipo’, the first by Leao – well deflected for a corner by the gialloblù goalkeeper – and the second by Messias, finished just wide of the goal defended by Scaliger number 1. Another danger for Montipò with Theo Hernandez who doesn’t finish after being served by an excellent back-heel from Giroud. Verona showed up near Maignan on just one occasion with Tameze, stopped by Thiaw on Ngonge’s initiative. The twist comes at the end: Brahim anticipates Ngonge in the area – who overwhelms him – and the Var assigns the maximum punishment to Milan. Shot from the spot then made by Giroud which gave the Rossoneri the lead.

In the second half, Milan made themselves dangerous with the ride of Theo Hernandez after the ball lost by Tameze. But after an excellent opportunity that fell on Ngonge’s feet – the only outsider on the net – Verona found an equal thanks to Faraoni: throw-in with Depaoli’s hands, touch by Lazovic in the middle for the number 5 who pierces Maignan with a header . But the hopes of the Scala are extinguished by an acceleration of Leao who, with a diagonal, beats Montipò and brings the Rossoneri back into the lead. The Portuguese race towards Ibrahimovic was immediate. Long embrace with the Swede, ready to say goodbye to Milan. The Lusitanian does not stop and delights the San Siro crowd with a brace: triangulation with Saelemaekers, an intoxicating double feint with which he overcomes the Scala defense and Montipò and supports on goal.