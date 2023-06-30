Learn Ayurveda massages – profession – vocation

Ayurveda massages are an important part of the Ayurveda health system.

Learn Ayurveda massages

Important elements of Ayurveda health care are the Ayurveda constitution, Ayurveda nutrition, an Ayurveda lifestyle and Ayurveda massages.

Many students of the Ayurveda school have already discovered that they were interested in integrating Ayurveda into their own lives in a meaningful way – this then led to the desire to make a meaningful profession out of it. And some of the participants in the seminars and training courses have also found their vocation in Ayurveda.

Ayurveda can do much more than just an individual health concept.

Ayurveda is the knowledge of a long, healthy and happy life – you could even say it is a science. Some people will now ask themselves, is it an empirical science or is the knowledge “scientifically proven” according to our current thinking.

Yes – Ayurveda, like TCM, is an empirical medicine – but in both disciplines one can say that there are still many scientific findings that confirm this ancient knowledge, because Ayurveda is several thousand years old.

But this question reminds me of an anecdote about oxygen. This was discovered around 1770 – scientifically “proven”. But what was before? The people who lived before, didn’t they need oxygen as a vital basis?

An important basis of Ayurveda is the constitutional theory. There are 3 Doshas, ​​Vata, Pitta and Kapha and derived from them also mixed constitutions.

Basically, however, Ayurveda assumes that everyone is unique and that everyone can discover and live this uniqueness – this is also possible in our fast-moving world.

Diet and lifestyle are what keep us healthy and/or make us healthy. Based on the many illnesses and problems in this world, however, one can quickly see that many people today have lost access to this original knowledge, which is based, among other things, on the appreciation of everything.

Today, many people complain about stress, both professionally and privately. Studies show that some people have already quit their jobs internally. But that need not be.

We also know the sentence: Everyone is the architect of their own happiness – so everyone can create a life in which “being happy” is present. Being happy is the way – not the goal according to Buddha.

According to Ayurveda, another fundamental aspect of health is the Ayurveda massage. They are deeply regenerating, detoxifying and can be important as therapy and also in health care for radiant health into old age.

Many basic Ayurvedic massages can be learned – graduates can even complete the Ayurvedic massage specialist course.

An Ayurveda combination training can be the basis. In this one learns the Ayurveda Marma point massage, a very complex full body massage that comes from the Kalari Marma tradition and 4 Ayurvedic partial body massages – the head massage, the face massage, the foot massage and the back massage.

In the context of the Ayurveda summer academy of Wolfgang Neutzler’s Ayurveda school, these can be learned particularly cheaply in a combination offer – currently there is a discount of 20% in addition to the reduced price for 10 days.

And if you want to learn the Abhyanga full body massage afterwards, you will receive a separate discount code of 20% from me.

If you want to learn Ayurveda in a qualified way, you don’t need to plan long journeys or travel expenses, because you can learn in Wolfgang Neutzler’s Ayurveda school at your own pace and according to an individual training concept online – and basically you have your own Ayurveda teacher right at home.

The discount code – only for this combination training Ayurveda Marma point massage with the 4 partial body massages is: Sommer23Massage. The discount code is valid until 10.07.2023 at 23:59.

Interested parties can find out more about this Ayurveda massage training course here.

The Ayurveda School Wolfgang Neutzler is an independent private school.

The headmaster of the school for Ayurveda, Wolfgang Neutzler, has been practicing as an alternative practitioner with a focus on Ayurveda since 1985. As a coach, he looks after people specifically when it comes to changing their diet and losing weight.

The main focus of his work are online seminars and training courses. A fast and effective way of learning, without travel expenses and stress, especially in this day and age.

The following online offers are available: Training to become an Ayurveda nutritionist, Ayurveda cooking courses, weight loss training, Ayurveda fasting week, course instructor for Ayurveda baby massage, massage for pregnant women, Ayurveda constitution determination, Ayurveda massages, Ayurveda relaxation Trainer.

Wolfgang Neutzler is the author and co-author of 8 books, including 5 Ayurveda books.

The goal is to give a lot of people access to Ayurveda.

Ayurveda – the knowledge of a healthy, long and happy life

company contact

Ayurveda School Wolfgang Neutzler

Wolfgang Neutzler

Oberfischbacher Str. 7

88677 Markdorf

0157 51271025

Press contact

Ayurveda-Presse-Agentur

Wolfgang Neutzler

Oberfischbacher Str. 7

88677 Markdorf

0157 51271025

/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

